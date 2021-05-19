newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida Crime & Safety

Deputies: Hillsborough County teacher arrested after soliciting nude photos from undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old boy

10NEWS
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA Hillsborough teacher has been arrested following an undercover investigation "targeting individuals seeking to have sex with minors" by the sheriff's office. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says Strawberry Crest High School history teacher and former wrestling coach, Anthony Michael Peace, 37, contacted a 14-year-old boy, who was really an undercover detective, on social media in March.

www.wtsp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsborough County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Hillsborough County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Old Boy#Crime#Sheriff S Office#County Sheriff#Sex#Other Videos#Tampa Bay#Nude Photos#Undercover Operations#Detectives#Investigators#Minors#Explicit Videos#Parents#Teachers#Predatory Behavior#School History#March
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Florida Governmentwastetodaymagazine.com

Waste Connections driver to receive award for saving 7-year-old’s life

Florida’s Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office will be awarding a Waste Connections refuse truck driver with its Citizen Lifesaving Award after the driver helped save the life of a 7-year-old child earlier this year, according to 10 Tampa Bay. Waldo Fidele was conducting his normal residential collection duties in Tampa Bay...
Florida SocietyPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Charge dropped against Hillsborough foster mom accused of abuse

TAMPA — Amanda Gary loves children. That is abundantly clear to the people who know her and have seen her work as a foster mother. In more than a decade, she’s helped nurture upwards of 50 babies. She moved to a Wimauma farm to offer a therapeutic safe haven for the children in her care, many of whom come from circumstances where they have been abandoned, abused or neglected. Friends say she treats her foster children like they are her own.
Florida Crime & Safetyfox13news.com

Gas station worker helps rescue kidnapped woman

A Hillsborough County man is on the run after a violent attack and kidnapping. The sheriff’s office says the 32-year-old beat the victim, then forced her into a car and tied her up, driving to citrus county before the woman managed to escape. A gas station clerk intervened to help save the victim.