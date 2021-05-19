Deputies: Hillsborough County teacher arrested after soliciting nude photos from undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old boy

TAMPA — Amanda Gary loves children. That is abundantly clear to the people who know her and have seen her work as a foster mother. In more than a decade, she’s helped nurture upwards of 50 babies. She moved to a Wimauma farm to offer a therapeutic safe haven for the children in her care, many of whom come from circumstances where they have been abandoned, abused or neglected. Friends say she treats her foster children like they are her own.