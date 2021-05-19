Deputies: Hillsborough County teacher arrested after soliciting nude photos from undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old boy
A Hillsborough teacher has been arrested following an undercover investigation "targeting individuals seeking to have sex with minors" by the sheriff's office. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says Strawberry Crest High School history teacher and former wrestling coach, Anthony Michael Peace, 37, contacted a 14-year-old boy, who was really an undercover detective, on social media in March.www.wtsp.com