Dr. Carmen Garcia appointed to MHUSD Superintendent position

Marilyn Librers on the MHDA board would like to promote more of the retail shops downtown. This month, the Morgan Hill Downtown Association is proud to feature Marilyn Librers, our newest board member. Already a blazing beacon in our town, having lived here for 45 years, Librers has a long history of outstanding service to the community. She served as a city councilwoman for eight years, and six years as a parks and recreation commissioner. After retiring from politics, she took a year off to see where her interests lay, and luckily for MHDA, concluded that it was the perfect fit for her.