newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California Education

Dr. Carmen Garcia appointed to MHUSD Superintendent position

By Staff Report
Morgan Hill Times
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Morgan Hill Unified School District Board of Trustees on May 18 unanimously appointed Dr. Carmen Garcia as the next superintendent. Garcia has been an educator for 22 years—most recently as Superintendent of the San Marcos Unified School District in Southern California. She is bilingual and bicultural, and has worked as a teacher, middle and high school administrator, researcher and central office administrator, according to a press release from MHUSD.

morganhilltimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morgan Hill, CA
San Marcos, CA
Education
City
San Marcos, CA
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Education#Elementary Education#Board Members#School Education#Mhusd Superintendent#The Union Tribune#Mhusd Board#Dr Garcia#Administrators#Staff Members#School Year#Teaching#Community#Students#Immigrant Parents#Educational Experiences#July#Personnel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
California Educationlavozdeanza.com

Students rejoice as De Anza adds in-person graduation event

The De Anza College graduation ceremony now includes an in-person “red carpet grad photo opportunity” between June 15-18. Graduating students can reserve time slots until June 8 to have their picture taken as they walk across the graduation stage and at other photo stations with creative backdrops. While family members...
California Governmentsandiegouniontribune.com

North County School News, May 16

The Youth Enrichment Services (YES) meeting presents the Carlsbad High School C3 Carlsbad Clean Up Crew at its monthly meeting at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The Carlsbad Clean Up Crew is a youth-led organization dedicated to sustainability and advocating it in our local cities. Learn more about them at bit.ly/3eLljmB. Join the meeting with this link: meet.google.com/oed-oamv-auu. YES aims to help create a positive environment and safety net for young people in Carlsbad and the surrounding community by collaborating with other youth-oriented agencies and organizations. Meetings are open to all. Email reshelman@carlsbadusd.net.
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Funk: How my successor can succeed by focusing on equity

The East Side Union High School District Board of Trustees last month announced that Glenn Vander Zee would be the next superintendent of schools for the district. Currently, he is my associate superintendent for human resources. I am very grateful that the board decided to hire a homegrown person to be East Side’s next superintendent.... The post Funk: How my successor can succeed by focusing on equity appeared first on San José Spotlight.
La Jolla

Adaptation is a key to climate resilience, La Jolla Town Council hears at forum

As the conversation addressing climate change heats up, the La Jolla Town Council heard from legislators and activists during its May 13 meeting about work being done to build climate resilience. “Climate adaptation and natural resources … are a cornerstone of some of the legislation that I’ve introduced,” said state...
California Educationsandiegouniontribune.com

In-person proms, graduations are back on for San Diego high school seniors

Some Eastlake High School seniors stepped foot on campus last weekend for the first time since the pandemic began more than a year ago — to go to prom. Girls in long, sparkling gowns and high heels and boys in suits — all wearing masks — got their temperature taken at the school gate, then walked down a red carpet under a tunnel of strung-up lights to a balloon arch to take their pictures.
California Governmentsandiegouniontribune.com

North County Business Briefs, May 16

Carlsbad invites local small-business owners to participate in the new Carlsbad Small Business Cybersecurity-Awareness Program by attending a virtual FBI briefing at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The city is partnering with the San Diego Cyber Center of Excellence to offer several no-cost benefits. Carlsbad-based small-business owners can understand their online exposure and risk assessment through a report from RiskRecon, and access training resources to help employees become more cyber-aware. Register at bit.ly/3hnxaJ8.
California GovernmentFresno Bee

California State Universities ‘won’t return’ to normal next year, chancellor says

California State Universities will offer more in-person classes in the fall but it still won’t be like a traditional college before the pandemic. “I think fall will certainly be a transitional semester for us,” Chancellor Joseph I. Castro told The Bee’s Education Lab. “I anticipate more in-person instruction and yet we won’t return to how it was prior to the pandemic.”
California EducationMorgan Hill Times

Gavilan College prepares for in-person classes

Gavilan College is preparing to welcome students back on campus in the fall. The college has posted the class schedules for summer and fall 2021, and begun registering students. Although the summer session remains entirely online, fall 2021 will offer both in-person and online options. “We are excited to begin...
California Governmentsandiegouniontribune.com

El Cajon council is microcosm of vaccination debate

After meticulously and accurately recounting the significant benefits of coronavirus vaccination, and all of the reasons why people still might choose not to get the shot, El Cajon City Councilman Steve Goble came to a sobering conclusion. The time for convincing grows short. Falling infection and hospitalization rates, better treatment...
California GovernmentMountain View Voice

VTA reform bill punted to next year

A legislative proposal to reform the governance structure at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority will not advance this year after its author, Assembly member Marc Berman, opted to defer his bill to 2022. The bill from Berman, D-Menlo Park, would have reduced the size of the VTA board from...
California Healthbenitolink.com

Satellite Healthcare Dialysis Center ‘cannot wait to open’

Even though construction of the Satellite Healthcare Dialysis Center located in the Hollister Farms Shopping Center, along the Highway 25 bypass, is completed, it won’t be opening anytime soon. Meanwhile diabetics and those suffering from kidney disease continue to make hours-long trips to Gilroy and Morgan Hill for treatments. Colette...
California Governmentsandiegouniontribune.com

South County Happenings, May 16

City councils: Chula Vista, 6 p.m. Tuesday; Coronado, 4 p.m. Tuesday; Imperial Beach, 5 p.m. Wednesday; National City, 6 p.m. Tuesday. School boards: Chula Vista Elementary School District, 6 p.m. Wednesday; Coronado Unified School District, 4 p.m. Thursday, San Diego Unified School District, 4:15 p.m. Thursday. IB Mayor presents community...
California Governmentmorganhilllife.com

Downtown Morgan Hill by Suman Ganapathy: Newest board member Marilyn Librers is passionate about downtown

Marilyn Librers on the MHDA board would like to promote more of the retail shops downtown. This month, the Morgan Hill Downtown Association is proud to feature Marilyn Librers, our newest board member. Already a blazing beacon in our town, having lived here for 45 years, Librers has a long history of outstanding service to the community. She served as a city councilwoman for eight years, and six years as a parks and recreation commissioner. After retiring from politics, she took a year off to see where her interests lay, and luckily for MHDA, concluded that it was the perfect fit for her.
California Educationcsusm.edu

Choosing Education: Credential Helps Pursuit of True Calling

Kamilah Brown graduated from college in 2001 with a bachelor’s degree in communications, but it was a sage piece of advice and a twist of fate that led to her true calling. Just a month after earning her degree, the 9/11 terrorist attacks shocked the nation, creating short- and long-term changes for the country. Amid the social and economic impacts in the aftermath of 9/11, the job market suffered. But Brown had followed a savvy tip to take the California Basic Educational Skills Test (CBEST) required to become a substitute teacher in California.
California Educationnorthcountydailystar.com

CSU San Marcos to Welcome New Vice President of University Advancement

Cal State San Marcos President Ellen Neufeldt announced the appointment of Jessica Berger as the university’s next vice president of University Advancement and executive director of the CSUSM Foundation. Berger currently serves as assistant vice president for development at Harvey Mudd College (HMC) in Claremont, where she leads a team...