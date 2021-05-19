Dr. Carmen Garcia appointed to MHUSD Superintendent position
The Morgan Hill Unified School District Board of Trustees on May 18 unanimously appointed Dr. Carmen Garcia as the next superintendent. Garcia has been an educator for 22 years—most recently as Superintendent of the San Marcos Unified School District in Southern California. She is bilingual and bicultural, and has worked as a teacher, middle and high school administrator, researcher and central office administrator, according to a press release from MHUSD.morganhilltimes.com