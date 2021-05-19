Erika Jayne’s Ghostwriter Says She Didn’t Know What Was Going On With Tom Girardi’s Finances; Legal Records Negate This
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 11th season is premiering tonight. Fans are preparing to analyze every single nuance or word out of Erika Jayne’s mouth. If you don’t know, Erika is involved in an alleged embezzlement scheme with estranged husband, Tom Girardi. Erika and Tom had a 20-year relationship and now they have about 20 years of trouble on their hands. Tom’s legal issues are not new, but only became media-worthy after his wife scored a diamond.www.realitytea.com