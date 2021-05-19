Newsweek names Wentworth-Douglass among best hospitals in U.S.

AgileAssets is one of only 12 companies on Inc.'s prestigious "Editor's List." AgileAssets, a leading global provider of transportation asset lifecycle management software solutions, has been named to Inc. magazine’s sixth annual list of the Best Workplaces in 2021 in the United States. The distinction recognizes the software company’s dual achievements in the two categories of providing a superior work environment (“Best Workplace”) and having a lasting positive influence on society (“Enduring Impact”). AgileAssets is also one of only 12 companies with the additional distinction of being named to Inc.’s prestigious “Editor’s List.”