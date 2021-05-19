newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Newsweek names Wentworth-Douglass among best hospitals in U.S.

Seacoast Online
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDOVER – Wentworth-Douglass Hospital has been named among the best hospitals in the United States, according to Newsweek’s 2021 “World’s Best Hospitals” rankings. Wentworth-Douglass was ranked 217th among the 334 American hospitals on the publication’s US-based list. There are over 6,000 hospitals in the United States, according to the American Hospital Association. Wentworth-Douglass was the only hospital on the Seacoast to make the list.

www.seacoastonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dover, NH
Health
City
Dover, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Nursing Care#Medical Care#United States#U S#Critical Care#Interim President Ceo#Statista#Newsweek Global#Hospitals#Publications#Prevention#Distinguished Physicians#Patient Safety#Canada#Hygiene Measures#United Kingdom#Seacoast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
Country
Germany
Related
Minnesota Healthmaplelakemessenger.com

Buffalo Hospital named one of top 20 small community hospitals

Allina Health’s Buffalo Hospital has been named one of the top 20 small community hospitals in the U.S. as part of the IBM Watson Health’s 100 Top Hospitals® study. This is the seventh time Buffalo Hospital has been honored in the Top 100 Hospitals List. The study spotlights the best-performing hospitals in the U.S. based on a balanced scorecard of publicly available clinical, operational and patient satisfaction metrics and data.
Iowa Healthstormlakeradio.com

Loring Hospital Among Top Critical Access Hospitals in U.S.

Loring Hospital in Sac City has been named one of the top 20 critical access hospitals in the United States for best practices in quality. Loring was the only hospital in Iowa to be recognized in the critical access category. The top 20 critical access hospitals were determined by the...
Ohio HealthSeneca County Advertiser-Tribune

Tiffin Mercy named best small community hospital in nation

Mercy Health — Tiffin Hospital recently has been named to the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list. This is the first time Mercy Health — Tiffin Hospital has been recognized with this honor, as the top performing small community hospital in the U.S. The annual list was published recently by Fortune, at https://fortune.com/2021/04/27/top-community-hospitals-2021-ibm-watson-health/.
HealthRochester Business Journal

Report: Highland Hospital among best for not ordering unnecessary tests

Highland Hospital has been named among the top hospitals nationwide in a new study that looked at avoiding unnecessary hospital tests and procedures. The Lown Institute Hospitals Index ranked the Rochester hospital fourth among nearly 3,200 facilities nationwide, behind just Scott County Hospital in Scott City, Kansas; Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston; and West ...
Texas Healthdmagazine.com

Dallas Hospitals Are Among the Most Overused in the Country

According to research from the Lown Institute Hospitals Index, Texas is the fourth-worst U.S. state for avoiding overuse in hospitals. Dallas ranked 256 of 306 regions, and Fort Worth ranked 249. The index evaluates how well hospitals avoid tests and procedures that don’t benefit patients. According to Lown’s research, every...
Health Servicesmscnews.net

Falls City hospital ranks among best in the country

(KLZA)-- Community Medical Center, Falls City, was recognized as one of the top 20 critical access hospitals in the nation by the Chartis Center for Rural Health in rankings recently announced by the National Rural Health Association. CMC had previously been announced as one of the top one hundred critical access hospitals for the fifth consecutive year, while this represents the third time during that span being honored in the top 20.
Michigan HealthCadillac News

Cadillac Hospital among top 20 rural hospitals in the nation

CADILLAC — Munson Health Care Cadillac Hospital recently was named one of the top 20 rural hospitals in the nation by the National Rural Health Association. The hospital is the only hospital named on the list located in Michigan. Cadillac Hospital Community President Peter Marinoff called the recognition a great...
Public Health939theeagle.com

MU Health Care relaxes some COVID-19 restrictions Monday

More relaxed visitor guidelines start Monday at MU Health Care. Most adult inpatients will be allowed two designated visitors now. The hours expanded by four hours, now running from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Masks will still be required in MU Health Care buildings. The state reports about 39% of...
Trafficpraisedc.com

Study Shows Virginia Drivers Rank Among Best In The U.S.

There’s always a debate within the DMV of which state has the worst drivers but contrary to what most might say, Virginia, is ranked amongst the best drivers in the United States according to a new study. Friend, Levinson & Turner law firm compiled the rankings based on (1) accident...
SoftwareHouston Chronicle

Inc. Magazine Names AgileAssets Among the Best Workplaces in 2021

AgileAssets is one of only 12 companies on Inc.'s prestigious "Editor's List." AgileAssets, a leading global provider of transportation asset lifecycle management software solutions, has been named to Inc. magazine’s sixth annual list of the Best Workplaces in 2021 in the United States. The distinction recognizes the software company’s dual achievements in the two categories of providing a superior work environment (“Best Workplace”) and having a lasting positive influence on society (“Enduring Impact”). AgileAssets is also one of only 12 companies with the additional distinction of being named to Inc.’s prestigious “Editor’s List.”
Restaurantspmq.com

This Food Writer Names the Best States for Pizza in the U.S.

PMQ likes to remain objective in these delicate matters, but David Landsel of Food & Wine, a native New Yorker, says New Jersey offers the best pizza in the country. New York comes in third on the list, trailing Connecticut but leading Illinois and Michigan. Which states have the best...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

U.S. News & World Report's 360 Reviews Names Three Laundry Innovations From Whirlpool Brand Among Best Washer And Dryer Sets Of 2021

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool brand's Top Load Washer with Quick Wash and Top Load Gas & Electric Dryers with Wrinkle Shield™ Plus have been recognized in U.S. News & World Report's 360 Reviews roundup of the Best Matching Washer and Dryer Sets of 2021, with the washer earning recognition as the Best Affordable Washer of 2021. 
Public Healthcdc.gov

Healthcare Workers

This quick reference highlights key COVID-19 Clinical Care information for healthcare providers and provides selected links to full guidance and research for easier CDC web navigation. Caring for Patients. Signs and symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle aches, headache, loss of taste or...