Shopping for jeans (including the right jean length) is one of the greatest banes of my existence. OK, maybe I’m being a bit dramatic, but I know you’ve been there before, too: lobbing eight pairs of denim over your shoulder, marching to the dressing room only to find that surprise! none of them fit; seeing the price tags and breaking into a cold sweat which only makes trying on your next pair more difficult; having a moment of impending doom after you squeeze into a pair, only to panic and wonder how the hell you’re going to get them off.