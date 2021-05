Mom has ended its run with an emotional series finale, but one person who wasn't on hand to bid the show farewell was Anna Faris. The actress, whose character, Christy, was written out of the popular CBS sitcom last year after season seven, had not made any appearances during this final eighth season. While the show has continued to succeed by focusing on Christy's mom, Bonnie (Allison Janney), some fans were still hoping Anna would at least make a cameo during the finale that aired Thursday, May 13.