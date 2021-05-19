New York COVID restrictions lifted; Gov. Cuomo calls changes a ‘milestone’

newsbreak-logo
NEW YORK — The city that never sleeps is ready for a great awakening. After enduring more than 13 months of a global pandemic that ravaged the Big Apple, New York is taking a major step toward a return to normal with mask mandates and restrictions on businesses being lifted.

#Covid#City Limits#Public Transit#Covid#The Big Apple#New Yorkers#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Empire State#Gov Andrew Cuomo#Restrictions#Governor#Capacity Limits#Maximum Protections#Mass Transit#Mask Mandates#Face Coverings#Businesses#Hospitals
Public Healthchautauquatoday.com

Cuomo announces NYS will adopt CDC's revised mask guidelines on 5/19

Governor Andrew Cuomo today announced that starting on Wednesday, May 19 New York State will adopt the CDC's updated mask guidance. In another development during his COVID-19 briefing, Cuomo announced that county fairs will all be allowed to open at six-feet social distancing. We will have more on this breaking story.
Public Healththewellnews.com

Govs. Murphy, Lamont and Cuomo Announce Easing of Pandemic Restrictions

The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut on Monday announced the easing of pandemic restrictions on businesses, gatherings and venues in their respective states. In a joint release, Govs. Andrew Cuomo of New York, Phil Murphy of New Jersey and Ned Lamont of Connecticut said the easing of the restrictions is the result of “significant progress in vaccinations and sustained reduction in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.”
Public HealthFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Gov. Cuomo Updates New Yorkers on the State's COVID-19 Progress

Gov. Andrew Cuomo provided an update on New York State's progress amid the coronavirus pandemic. Of the 96,747 COVID tests reported on Monday, only 2.25% were positive. Hospitalizations are up by 34 patients since yesterday, and sadly 39 more New Yorkers have died from the virus. As of Tuesday afternoon,...
Theater & DancePosted by
MarketWatch

New York Gov. Cuomo says Broadway can reopen at full capacity on Sept. 14

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that tickets for Broadway shows can go on sale tomorrow and that New York's storied theater district can reopen at 100% capacity Sept. 14. The news comes more than a year after Broadway was forced to fully shut down as the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 was sweeping across the state and making it the epicenter of the U.S. pandemic. Cuomo also said that the Mets, Yankees and New York Health Department are teaming up so that fans attending a baseball game can get a vaccine right at the stadium in return for a free ticket. "So if you love baseball (& protecting your community) - go to a game, get vaccinated & get a free ticket!," Cuomo said in a tweet. New York state has fully vaccinated 36% of its population, according to The New York Times, and 49% have received at least one dose of a two-jab regimen.
Governmentspectrumlocalnews.com

New York to let vac­ci­nated people ditch masks

NEW YORK (AP) — Vaccinated New Yorkers can let go of pandemic restrictions like wearing masks or social distancing and “get back to life," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday as he announced a spate of moves heralding the state's reopening. “If you are vaccinated, you are safe," Cuomo said, speaking...
GovernmentNWI.com

Cuomo set to earn $5M from book on COVID-19 crisis

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo disclosed Monday that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write his COVID-19 leadership book last year and under his publishing contract will make another $2 million on the memoir over the next two years. The Democrat had, for months,...
Public Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's COVID book deal is worth millions, new tax records show

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's publisher will pay him $5.1 million for the book he authored last year on his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to newly released tax returns and ethics documents. The documents released Monday ended a months-long mystery over the size of the Cuomo's book deal with The Crown Publishing Group, which issued Cuomo's best-selling book, American Crisis, in October as the state stared down a second wave of coronavirus infections.
GovernmentPOLITICO

‘After Taxes’

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made his tax returns available to the media this afternoon by hard copy only in the state Capitol (as is tradition). The topline? His book on his own leadership style during the pandemic raked in $3.12 million last year with a contract spelling out another $2 million to come over the next two years.
Public HealthForexTV.com

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says state will adopt CDC’s new mask guidelines from Wednesday

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that the state will adopt the CDC’s new mask guidelines starting Wednesday. Masks will no longer be required for vaccinated people, except in nursing homes, schools, homeless and health-care facilities. Wednesday also marks the next stage of the state’s reopening as most capacity restrictions will be lifted, which was previously announced. The subway, meanwhile, returned to 24-hour service on Monday.
Governmentwamc.org

Morning Headlines With Yancey Roy Of Newsday

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Yancey Roy of Newsday about New York's plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday. Governor Andrew Cuomo has not yet announced whether the state will abide by the CDC's new guidelines on masking. They also discuss Tuesday's annual school budget votes. Roy also tackles a...