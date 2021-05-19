New York COVID restrictions lifted; Gov. Cuomo calls changes a ‘milestone’

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that tickets for Broadway shows can go on sale tomorrow and that New York's storied theater district can reopen at 100% capacity Sept. 14. The news comes more than a year after Broadway was forced to fully shut down as the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 was sweeping across the state and making it the epicenter of the U.S. pandemic. Cuomo also said that the Mets, Yankees and New York Health Department are teaming up so that fans attending a baseball game can get a vaccine right at the stadium in return for a free ticket. "So if you love baseball (& protecting your community) - go to a game, get vaccinated & get a free ticket!," Cuomo said in a tweet. New York state has fully vaccinated 36% of its population, according to The New York Times, and 49% have received at least one dose of a two-jab regimen.