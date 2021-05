The Colorado Buffaloes got very lucky with defensive health in 2020, save one for one very unfortunate Nate Landman injury at the end of the year. That was extremely evident at the safety position, where Isaiah Lewis and Derrion Rakestraw were healthy all year and stepped up as unlikely stars in the defense. With Rakestraw moving on to Tulane (Go Green Wave!), Lewis needs a running mate in the defensive backfield. Karl Dorrell and the Buffs signed multiple prep safeties this year, including a familiar face in Trustin Oliver, but there is still an acute need for depth at the position.