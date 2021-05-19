newsbreak-logo
Justin Bieber's 'Peaches' Becomes His Eighth No. 1 on Pop Airplay Chart

By Gary Trust
Billboard
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's the first leader each for featured acts Daniel Caesar and Giveon. "Peaches" continues to prove fruitful for Justin Bieber, as the song becomes his eighth No. 1 on Billboard's mainstream top 40 radio-based Pop Airplay chart (dated May 22). It's the first leader on the list each for featured artists Daniel Caesar and Giveon.

