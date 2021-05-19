Justin Bieber's 'Peaches' Becomes His Eighth No. 1 on Pop Airplay Chart

Stories about how DJs have turned underdog records into smash hits are legion, but few hitmaking radio pros have as long a legacy as Gary Guthrie. In 1978, when Guthrie was the program director for Louisville pop station WAKY, he noticed something uncanny: Two ’70s superstars, Neil Diamond and Barbra Streisand, had each recorded a version of “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers” and issued them on their own separate LPs, six months apart. But “Flowers,” a lament for a fading romance that Diamond himself co-wrote, wasn’t issued as a single, by him or by Streisand. So Guthrie created his own: He spliced together Diamond’s and Streisand’s separate recordings, which had similar arrangements and were even sung in the same key, into a single duet. Given the primitive technology of the day—no computers, no ProTools—the ease with which the recordings blended was remarkable. Guthrie tried it out on the air, and WAKY was inundated with requests for the phantom single. After the chopped-together duet spread to multiple radio stations, word got back to Diamond and Streisand, who went into a studio together and rerecorded “Flowers” as an actual “nose-to-nose” duet. When this official duet went to No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 in late ’78, Casey Kasem honored Guthrie by playing his unofficial cut-together version of “Flowers” on Kasem’s popular countdown show American Top 40.