HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Deputy Elections Clerk Jenna Fager says filings for the next municipal and school board election are slow to come in. The deadline to file for office is June 1. Fager says so far the only race in the primary is in the NW District for Hutchinson City Council. That seat is currently held by John Daveline who has yet to file. Two others have thrown their hat in the ring. They are Jill Gumble and Jon Richardson. At-large incumbent Sara Bagwell and SW District resident Greg Fast have also filed.