Wisconsin Crime & Safety

Parents to be charged with child neglect in death of 1-year-old son

By Heather Poltrock
WSAW
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A 25-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman are facing criminal charges for the death of their son. The boy died Nov. 12, 2020. Cody Robertson, 25, was arrested in connection to the boy’s death Wednesday morning in Merrill. The Lincoln County Sheriff says they are also searching for Amber Boyd, 22. She is the boy’s mother.

