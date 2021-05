Come out and see what you can find on Saturday at the Noblesville Preservation Alliance Flea Market, in its second year at Preservation Hall, the former Logan Street Sanctuary, in Old Town Noblesville. The first flea market took place in September 2020 to replace the Historic Home Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This spring’s flea market also includes some homes on Logan and Clinton streets and will offer antiques, collectibles, household items, home salvage, doors and windows and lots more treasures inside and outside of the building.