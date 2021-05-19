newsbreak-logo
Story Trail brings reading to the great outdoors

By Claire Crouch
Posted by 
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 4 hours ago
Step by step and page by page, kids are getting outside and finding a new way to appreciate reading in Lexington's Beaumont neighborhood.

Once back in person at Rosa Parks Elementary School, Library Media Specialist Katy Hollinger wanted to do something to spice up recess for the kids. She was inspired by a story walk at the Arboretum, so she decided to bring a version of that to her school's backyard.

Hollinger said, "Sometimes I feel like they're just kind of walking around the track aimlessly, and I thought what a perfect way to also get a book and read as they walk."

Each sign is a different page of the book "We Are Water Protectors." While playing outside, kids can stop and read each page, getting an up-close look at the Caldicott Award-winning illustrations.

"I wanted 'wow' factor for the big page spread, and I wanted the text to be easily readable," Hollinger explained. "It is the book, and you just follow along the trail and read the book as you walk."

Even though school is now out for the summertime in Fayette County, the trail remains open for people in the surrounding neighborhood to enjoy. Hollinger already has another book picked out and aspires to make the trail a more permanent fixture.

"You can read anywhere. You can read while you're running around, you can read with your friends, and it can be an enjoyable, fun experience with your family at any time," Hollinger said.

