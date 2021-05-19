newsbreak-logo
Sports

Sabrina Ionescu Made WNBA History With Her Triple-Double at Just 23

By Christina Stiehl
Posted by 
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 2 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty is already making WNBA history in her third game of the new season. On May 18 in a game against the Minnesota Lynx, Ionescu had her first triple-double with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists. At just 23 years old, she made history as the youngest WNBA player to make this feat. Although this record is impressive, triple-doubles are nothing new for the pro baller: in college while playing for the Oregon Ducks, she had 26 triple-doubles, which is an NCAA record.

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content.

