The Gym Bag: Wagner College baseball team loses home finale, Seahawks field hockey squad to hold 3 prospect clinics
The Wagner College baseball team closed out its initial home season at FirstEnergy Park in Lakewood, N.J., Sunday with a 7-5 loss to Bryant. The Seahawks, who were to force to play their home games 60 miles south of their school after they were denied access to Richmond County Bank Ballpark at St. George -- their previous home, trailed 7-1 heading into the bottom of the ninth. That's when Wagner scored four times and had the tying and winning runs on base when the game ended.