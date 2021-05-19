newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

The Gym Bag: Wagner College baseball team loses home finale, Seahawks field hockey squad to hold 3 prospect clinics

By Joe D'Amodio
Posted by 
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 2 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The Wagner College baseball team closed out its initial home season at FirstEnergy Park in Lakewood, N.J., Sunday with a 7-5 loss to Bryant. The Seahawks, who were to force to play their home games 60 miles south of their school after they were denied access to Richmond County Bank Ballpark at St. George -- their previous home, trailed 7-1 heading into the bottom of the ninth. That’s when Wagner scored four times and had the tying and winning runs on base when the game ended.

www.silive.com
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
26K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Staten Island, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Sports
City
Lakewood, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#College Baseball#Hockey Team#Home Games#Home Field#Northeast Conference#Nec#The Green And White#Wagner Field Hockey#Firstenergy Park#Summer Prospect Clinic#The Game#League Contests#Hits#Athletes#Richmond#Prospect Clinics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

PSAL girls’ flag football: Here’s how we ranked the top performers of the week

The first week of the repurposed and redefined PSAL flag football season is in the books. And, while each team played at least one game (Tottenville had two) and, despite most of the five teams missing key players, the action showed there are still a lot of talented young ladies on the gridiron. And a number of them made the short list of the first Players of the Week listing.