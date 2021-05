California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference in Sacramento on Feb. 27. (Associated Press) It’s a truism about politics that money follows power. And in California, those with money who want to influence those with lawmaking power have myriad legal ways of doing so. Individuals, companies and special interests looking to curry favor with elected officials can donate to reelection campaign accounts through political action committees, give gifts, pay for exotic travel, and wine and dine officials — all within limits set in law.