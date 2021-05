I am pleased to tell you that through a transformational legacy gift to the University we are in an immediate position to move ahead with one of our strategic plans without impacting our operational budget: to establish a Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship and hire a director to run the Center. That individual will be tasked with helping us define existing and new spaces for this work, creating a strategy that builds a culture of innovation throughout the campus, and facilitating conversations and processes to deepen the learning experience through innovation. He/she will also seek for external partners to build bridges to communities and businesses.