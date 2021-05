The future of VR is here at last, and with the PSVR 2, Sony could position itself as the leader of this technological revolution. When the PlayStation 5 launched, Sony had a rather bizarre way of supporting PSVR on the new system, requiring an adapter to use the PS4's headset, but it wasn't long before speculation arose that PSVR 2 could finally be on its way. Now, fans can get a peek at some possible new features from Sony's PSVR 2, thanks to a report from UploadVR. One of these potential features could leave you feeling a little uneasy, at least upon first glance.