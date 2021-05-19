newsbreak-logo
Tenant’s Plea For Counsel Came Too Late

By Madison Hahamy
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 2 hours ago
A tenant asked in court for a lawyer. She ended up with an eviction notice instead.

Cassandra Cuddy, the landlord of an Elm Street property, sued the tenant, Abigail Rodney, in July 2019 for nonpayment of her $1,500 monthly rent since April 2019. Cuddy was represented by attorney David Pinciaro; Rodney was self-represented.

Since the initial case began, Rodney successfully filed two separate motions for continuance, the first for a doctor’s appointment and the second due to Covid-19 symptoms.

She finally had a virtual court date Tuesday. She would have the opportunity to testify, cross-examine the property manager, make closing arguments, and present any evidence to her case.

But first Rodney requested that she be provided counsel. “I’m not an attorney,” she told Judge Claudia Baio. “I don’t understand these legal terms.”

Judge Baio responded that she had “more than ample opportunity to retain counsel” since the case was filed in 2019. The tenant pushed back, claiming that she “didn’t choose not to have counsel,” but just was unable to find an attorney willing to represent her.

“I don’t understand how I can represent myself when I don’t know the rules,” she added.

Judge Baio reiterated that Rodney had been free to choose counsel and that her case was pending for almost two years.

Ultimately, Judge Baio ordered that the eviction move forward.

Unlike in criminal cases, defendants in civil cases are not appointed counsel by the court in the State of Connecticut. Efforts are underway to change that. Most notably, a bill that would guarantee legal representation for low-income tenants just passed the Connecticut General Assembly House of Representatives.

The Independent wrote about this legislation when it advanced out of the Housing Committee in March.

The bill needs to also pass the Senate and be signed into law by Gov. Ned Lamont before it can be enacted.

Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
New Haven Independent

Judge Shows Mercy

A Superior Court judge showed a little mercy Thursday during a housing court hearing. The judge, Claudia Baio, was conducting the twice-weekly housing court session when a case came up involving a Gilbert Street tenant named Jessica Carter. 55 Gilbert, LLC, represented by Ori Spiegel, sued Carter in February, alleging...
EconomyPosted by
New Haven Independent

Covid-Closed Subway Agrees To Pay $62K To Landlord

A shuttered Subway sandwich shop’s owner has agreed to pay its downtown landlord over $62,000 in back rent and attorney’s fees and to move out by the end of July if it can’t find a replacement commercial tenant. Malley Properties and Subway Real Estate LLC agreed to that stipulation this...
Governmentqueenseagle.com

Universal Right to Counsel for tenants effective next month

Mayor Bill de Blasio signed two tenant protection bills from the City Council into law on Wednesday after years of advocacy and a sense of urgency heightened by the pandemic. The Right to Counsel laws — local Laws 53 and 54 — strengthen existing protections and expedite universal access to legal representation for tenants facing Housing Court proceedings.
MinoritiesPeople

Black Man Enslaved by White Boss for 5 Years Entitled to $546,000 in Restitution Payment, Court Rules

A Black South Carolina man enslaved by his white boss for five years is being awarded $546,000 in restitution, the United States Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit ruled. John Christopher Smith was initially entitled to $273,000 in restitution payments from his former boss Bobby Paul Edwards at J&J Cafeteria, but the Court of Appeals ruled that the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina did not account for federal labor laws in the initial decision.
Congress & Courtspaulickreport.com

Judge Denies Defendant Motions To Dismiss, Request For Recusal In Federal Drugs Case

Ever since March of last year, when more than two dozen trainers, veterinarians, and others were indicted for using or selling misbranded and adulterated drugs, racing fans everywhere have been asking – when is the next round of federal indictments coming? A May 14 status conference in the case provided no more clarity on whether or when a new indictment could be filed.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Action News Jax

Juvenile lifer who set precedent sentenced to life again

MOULTON, Ala. — (AP) — Evan Miller was just 14 when he committed the slaying that sent him to prison. In reviewing his case, the U.S. Supreme Court banned mandatory life without parole sentences for juveniles — saying judges and juries should consider the special factors of youth — a decision that eventually led to inmates across the country getting a chance at release.
Washington Governmentwhitmanwire.com

Washington state to implement “right to counsel” for low-income tenants facing eviction

Washington recently became the first state in the country to pass legislation guaranteeing lawyers to low-income tenants facing eviction. Instituting this “right to counsel” is meant to meet the tide of pandemic evictions; this law is only one aspect of a whole slew of measures to support tenants — but according to legislators and tenant advocates, it still isn’t enough to keep Washington residents in their homes.
Governmenthudsonvalley360.com

Editorial: Anti-fraud measures may be too little, too late

As most of us know, when something terrible happens, someone will find a way to profit from it. This was illustrated Tuesday when state lawmakers proposed taking action to improve the state’s unemployment system as agencies battle record-high levels of fraudulent claims after millions of New Yorkers applied for benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
PoliticsPosted by
New Haven Independent

Early-Morning Trash Noise Bill Advances

The unanimous vote happened during a brief Tuesday evening online hearing, which was closed to public testimony and instead focused on discussion amongst the alders of the proposal. The proposal would amend the city’s noise ordinance to require commercial waste collectors to provide GPS data if someone complains about early...