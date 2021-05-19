newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Summer Game Fest Will Launch On June 10th Ahead Of E3

By Gavin Sheehan
bleedingcool.com
 3 hours ago

The battle for summer video game livestreams will begin in a few weeks as Summer Game Fest has announced it will launch on June 10th. Geoff Keighley made the reveal this morning, with opening festivities kicking off at 11am PT that day, which will include multiple game announcements, interviews, and live performances from acts such as Weezer. The event itself will be happening a few days before E3 2021, and will have content that will overlap the convention as well as several other online events taking place next month. We have more info on who will be involved, but there's no set schedule of when anything will debut or be shown off beyond Ubisoft and Electronic Arts making their intentions known with events on June 12th and 22nd, respectfully.

bleedingcool.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoff Keighley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#E3#Riot Games#Tencent Games#The Game Awards#Amazon Games#Annapurna Interactive#Blizzard Entertainment#Devolver Digital#Dotemu#Frontier#Gearbox Publishing#Inner Sloth Koch Media#Mihoyo#Psyonix Raw Fury#Saber Interactive#Steam#Warner Bros#Wizards#The Hella Mega Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
Ubisoft
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Capcom
Related
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Chill Action-Adventure Game Stonefly Will Launch June 1st

Soon We’ll All Be Piloting Little Mecha Through a Big Forest. Stonefly, the chill little indie title about flying around in mecha inspired by real and fictional bugs, now has a release date. More importantly, we have more details to share about this upcoming action-adventure game. Players will take on the role of Annika, a brilliant young inventor on a quest to recover a lost family heirloom–specifically, her dad’s beloved spider-tank mech–and explore a gorgeous, brightly-colored forest filled with cool stuff to discover. Also the occasional really, really big bug covered in valuable minerals that you need to fight other, smaller bugs for. Don’t worry, the rest of the game is designed to be very tranquil, but every title needs its optional challenges. The devs have begun releasing a series of short Stonefly Snapshot videos to give fans an idea of how Stonefly will play.
Cell Phonesdbltap.com

E3 App, Portal Detailed Ahead of Event

E3 2021's online-only event will feature both an online portal and an app that will serve as the hub for the event, the ESA announced Thursday. The portal and app will open to the public when the event kicks off June 12, but registration will begin later this month. "From...
Video GamesGwinnett Daily Post

Riot Games announces 2021 LEC Summer Split to start June 11

Riot Games announced Wednesday that the League of Legends 2021 LEC Summer Split will start on June 11. The timing gives European League of Legends teams about a month to prepare for the next season and also means the current LEC champions, MAD Lions, will have at least two weeks' rest after attending the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational. The MSI grand final is set for May 23.
Video GamesInverse

Tribeca Games 2021 could fix the worst thing about E3

The Tribeca Festival is no stranger to the world of video games, but in 2021, gaming will be embraced in a big way. While E3 2021 discussions will be dominated by new AAA announcements from the biggest publishers, Tribeca focusing on a smaller number of games from independent studios and giving them the same treatment as the films typically showcased at the festival.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Stonefly, a ‘chill and tranquil’ game with mechanical bugs, launches this June

We’ve had our eye on Flight School Studio and MWM Interactive’s Stonefly since late February. The top-down game with soothing overtones certainly made an impression with its painted art style and flying mech combat. Its developers have labeled it an action-adventure game, but have stressed its more calming features. Considering the aforementioned, it sounds like an interesting mix. We’ll know just how well the teams can pull it off when Stonefly launches on June 1 for Steam and the Epic Games Store.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Ever Forward adventure puzzle game launches August 10th

Pathea Games has this week confirmed the launch of their new adventure puzzle game Ever Forward, announcing that the new game will be available to play on August the 10th 2021 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch. Ever Forward is an adventure puzzle game — it is the story of Maya. Maya is lost in a strange world somewhere between reality and imagination.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart goes gold ahead of June launch

Insomniac Games has announced that dimension-hopping adventure Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has gone gold ahead of its release on June 11. In case you need a quick catch-up, the game will see Ratchet, sidekick Clank and new hero Rivet teaming up to take down the now Empreror Nefarious across multiple dimensions in levels both familiar and new with a whole host of madcap weapons and new abilities that let you rip holes in the fabric of reality to help you in your quest to take down Nefarious' forces and end his evil schemes across both Ratchet's and Rivet's worlds.
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Insider Teases What Games to Expect at E3 2021 Showcase

According to a prominent Xbox insider, Microsoft has a big E3 2021 showcase brewing, featuring some big game reveals and updates on some already announced games. More specifically, the insider relayed word of four games Xbox fans can anticipate, two of which are very known qualities. However, the other two consist of a game we haven't seen yet and another that hasn't been announced yet.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Limited Run Games Confirms E3 2021 Livestream

Around the same time EA announced EA Play Live would be returning this year, physical distributor Limited Run Games confirmed its own E3-style presentation would be back. Yes, the LRG3 show will be streamed on Twitch on 14th June. The same tweet also seemingly confirms LucasFilm Games: Zombies Ate My Neighbours and Ghoul Patrol will also be receiving a physical release. You can read more about this two-in-one release in our post from yesterday.
Video Gamesgamebyte.com

Rumour: New Middle-Earth Game ‘To Be Announced At E3 2021’

It’s believed that a new Middle-Earth game could be announced at this year’s E3 event, adding a Lord of the Rings title to new-gen consoles and PC. The rumour comes via Reddit, in a post which is currently under consideration from the r/GamingLeaksandRumours subreddit. The news doesn’t come with any named source, which is possibly why it’s yet to be approved by the sub’s mods.
Video GamesComicBook

Limited Run Games Reveals First E3 Presentation Details

The all-digital E3 2021 event is set to kick-off next month, and Limited Run Games has now officially announced first details regarding its plans for the show. Fans of the publisher can tune in Monday June 14th at 4 p.m. ET on Twitch for LRG3, the company's annual showcase. At this time, there are very few details regarding what games will be shown off, but Limited Run Games has confirmed fans can expect details on a physical release for Lucasfilm Classic Games: Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol. The news comes less than 24 hours after company owner Josh Fairhurst shared his excitement about the upcoming compilation.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Final Fantasy XIV Launches for PS5 on May 25, Patch 5.55 Launches the Same Day

Over the weekend, Square Enix revealed more details for Final Fantasy XIV during a Letter from the Producer LIVE stream. Final Fantasy XIV will launch for PlayStation 5 on May 25, the same day patch 5.55 launches for all players. They lso revealed the calendar of upcoming events and collaborations with Fender and Citizen to produce themed guitars and watches.
Video GamesComing Soon!

E3 Details June’s All-Digital Event, Virtual Booths

June is traditionally the biggest month in terms of gaming news, and that centers around the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo. Last year, the show was outright canceled, with many companies hosting their own showcases throughout the summer as a replacement. This year, the ESA (E3’s governing body) hopes to bring the industry back together with an app-based experience and plenty of live streams.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Arkane Studios’ Vampire-Themed “Omen” IP Rumored For E3 2021

The word on the street is that developer Arkane Studios has been steadily working on a new project code-named Omen which could potentially be closer to launch than expected. According to a rumor from ResetEra last week, Omen has been in the active pipelines of Arkane Studios Austin for a while now. The new fantasy game will apparently feature vampires in a dark and eerie setting.
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Chivalry 2 Cross-Play Open Beta begins May 27

Tripwire Presents and Deep Silver have announced the first details for the upcoming Chivalry 2 Cross-Play Open Beta program. The Open Beta is scheduled to begin on May 27, 2021 at 11:00am (EDT) and ends on June 1 at 11:00am (EDT). It will be available for free to all players on PC (via Epic Games Store), the PS4 and PS5, the Xbox One family of devices, and the Xbox Series X|S console systems. It is also scheduled to be available to pre-download across all platforms one day early on May 26, 2021 at 11:00am (EDT). This will be the final playable test for Chivalry 2 before its June 8, 2021 global release date.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Bethesda Softworks Will Make Starfield Exclusive To PC & Xbox

The exclusives are now starting to be defined by Microsoft after purchasing Bethesda Softworks as Starfield will be the first for PC and Xbox. Earlier this year, when the company bought out the high-profile developer and publisher, a lot of people were concerned as to how everything would work out with current and future titles under the Bethesda banner. It was made clear early on that any deals that were currently in existence would be honored, so PlayStation owners who love DOOM Eternal wouldn't be getting denied future content, and games like Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo would not suddenly be denied to PS5 players. However, you knew it wouldn't last forever, and the first title to be held within the ownership boundaries will now end up being Starfield.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Rumor: Starfield Targeting Q1 2022 Launch - News

Bethesda Softworks' Starfield was announced at E3 2018 and after nearly three years we have not heard much about the game. There has been a lot of speculation on the game in recent months on when it will launch and whether or not it will be an Xbox console exclusive now that Bethesda is a first-party Xbox studio.