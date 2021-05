After the first vaccines against Covid-19 demonstrated efficacy, public health officials began to foresee a gradual end to the pandemic. Getting there with a minimum of additional suffering will require widespread inoculation, with the goal of achieving so-called herd immunity. Health specialists warn that vaccine hesitancy -- a reluctance to accept immunization -- threatens to undermine that target and could mean deaths from Covid are several times higher over coming years in countries with lower rates of acceptance than in those with a high uptake of vaccines.