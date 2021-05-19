Respect: Jennifer Hudson Becomes Aretha Franklin In New Trailer
Respect, a biopic on the life of Aretha Franklin starring Jennifer Hudson, debuted a new trailer this morning. Really there is nobody else who could have played her. The cast includes also includes Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Skye Dakota Turner, Tate Donovan, and Mary J. Blige. This is going to be a significant player for Oscars this year, and for sure one of the most anticipated biopics as well. The new trailer for Respect debuted this morning, and my god is Jennifer Hudson talented. You can see for yourself by watching the trailer below.bleedingcool.com