Respect: Jennifer Hudson Becomes Aretha Franklin In New Trailer

As it’s early in the year, we have a lot of ‘lead or supporting?’ questions lingering in the air, as we often do. Namely, Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara in Nightmare Alley. When the pair were nominated as lovers in Todd Haynes’ 2015 film Carol, Blanchett went lead and Mara went supporting despite the latter having more screen time and as the film’s entry point. She was nominated in lead at the Golden Globes and also won the Cannes Best Actress prize. In the past, it wasn’t difficult to earn double lead nominations from a film (in either lead category) but we haven’t had two lead actress nominees from the same film since Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon in 1991’s Thelma & Louise so actors and publicists have been weary to attempt to push for it.