newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Respect: Jennifer Hudson Becomes Aretha Franklin In New Trailer

By Jeremy Konrad
bleedingcool.com
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRespect, a biopic on the life of Aretha Franklin starring Jennifer Hudson, debuted a new trailer this morning. Really there is nobody else who could have played her. The cast includes also includes Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Skye Dakota Turner, Tate Donovan, and Mary J. Blige. This is going to be a significant player for Oscars this year, and for sure one of the most anticipated biopics as well. The new trailer for Respect debuted this morning, and my god is Jennifer Hudson talented. You can see for yourself by watching the trailer below.

bleedingcool.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marlon Wayans
Person
Marc Maron
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Forest Whitaker
Person
Tituss Burgess
Person
Audra Mcdonald
Person
Tate Donovan
Person
Hailey Kilgore
Person
Aretha Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tony Nominations#Javascript#The Berkeley Rep#The Sundance Institute#Thelma Louise#Fx#Americans#Mgm Studios#Director Liesl Tommy#Screenplay#Wga Award Nominations#Official Trailer#Theaters#Respect#Berkeley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Oscars
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesmix929.com

Carole King, Karen Carpenter & Aretha Franklin? ‘Girls5eva’ star Sara Bareilles builds her fantasy girl group

Girls5eva, the new comedy series that premieres on the Peacock streaming platform today, stars Sara Bareilles as a member of a ’90s girl group that reunites for a second chance at fame. When Peacock asked the show’s cast which artists, living or dead, would be in their dream girl group, Sara responded by creating, not a fantasy girl group, but a fantasy “woman band.”
TV & Videosblackfilm.com

‘Tyler Perry’s ‘House Of Payne’ & ‘Assisted Living’ Return To BET On A New Night May 25

This May, BET is encouraging viewers to bring the family, while they bring the funny for the eighth and second seasons of Tyler Perry‘s hit shows House of Payne and Assisted Living. Tyler Perry’s House of Payne and Assisted Living are returning on Tuesday, May 25, starting at 9 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her. Executive Produced by Tyler Perry, House of Payne and Assisted Living occupied the #1 and #2 spots for comedy series on cable for African Americans in 2020, respectively. In anticipation of their premieres, BET has green-lit Tyler Perry’s House of Payne for a ninth season and Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living for a third season.
Musicwashingtoninformer.com

Otis Williams Talks Temptations’ 60th Anniversary

Otis Williams reflected on the start of what would become one of music and entertainment’s most legendary groups, The Temptations. “We were teenagers when we signed with Motown in 1961,” said the group’s founder, now known as Dr. Otis Williams. “Now, 60 years later, as I reflect on it all,...
Moviesawardswatch.com

2022 Oscar Predictions: BEST ACTRESS (May)

As it’s early in the year, we have a lot of ‘lead or supporting?’ questions lingering in the air, as we often do. Namely, Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara in Nightmare Alley. When the pair were nominated as lovers in Todd Haynes’ 2015 film Carol, Blanchett went lead and Mara went supporting despite the latter having more screen time and as the film’s entry point. She was nominated in lead at the Golden Globes and also won the Cannes Best Actress prize. In the past, it wasn’t difficult to earn double lead nominations from a film (in either lead category) but we haven’t had two lead actress nominees from the same film since Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon in 1991’s Thelma & Louise so actors and publicists have been weary to attempt to push for it.
TV ShowsConnecticut Post

Olivia Rodrigo on 'SNL': A Superstar Is Born?

For artists at the “Are they for real?” stage of their career, “Saturday Night Live” is one of the great proving grounds — over the decades we’ve seen Nirvana, Pink and Kendrick Lamar crush it and Ashlee Simpson and Lana Del Rey faceplant in spectacular fashion, to name five top-of-head examples. Without setting too high a standard, it is safe to say that fast-rising 18-year-old singer-actor Olivia Rodrigo, who already has one of the biggest hits of the year with the teen-heartbreak anthem “Drivers License,” knocked her two-song performance out of the park on Saturday night.
CelebritiesMTV

Chadwick Boseman's 'Everlasting Impact' Lives On At MTV Movie & TV Awards

Chadwick Boseman might not have landed an Oscar this year, but the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards are giving him the posthumous honor he deserves. The Black Panther star, who died last August at just 43 years old after a long but private battle with cancer, won Best Performance in a Movie on Sunday (May 16) for his role in Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. In the film adaptation of the beloved August Wilson play, Boseman plays Levee Green, an overconfident musician who plots to leave Ma Rainey's band and score his own record deal. The scene-stealing performance was also Boseman's final film role.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 23-29

May 23: Actor Barbara Barrie is 90. Actor Joan Collins is 88. Actor Charles Kimbrough (“Murphy Brown”) is 85. Actor Lauren Chapin (“Father Knows Best”) is 76. Country singer Judy Rodman is 70. Comedian Drew Carey is 63. Actor Lea DeLaria (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 63. Country singer Shelly West is 63. Actor Linden Ashby (“Melrose Place”) is 61. Actor-model Karen Duffy is 60. Actor Melissa McBride (“The Walking Dead”) is 56. Drummer Phil Selway of Radiohead is 54. Actor Laurel Holloman (“The L Word”) is 53. Drummer Matt Flynn of Maroon 5 is 51. Singer Lorenzo is 49. Country singer Brian McComas is 49. Actor-playwright John Pollono (“This is Us”) is 49. Singer Maxwell is 48. Singer Jewel is 47. Actor LaMonica Garrett (“Designated Survivor,” ″Sons of Anarchy”) is 46. Comedian Tim Robinson (“Saturday Night Live”) is 40. Actor Adam Wylie (“Picket Fences”) is 37. Director Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther”) is 35. Singer Sarah Jarosz is 30.
AccidentsShowbiz411

Oprah Reveals Whitney Houston Once Fell Off Her Stage, by Accident, Not from Drugs

Clive Davis’s Zoom Gala to benefit the Grammy Museum is in progress and it’s amazing, of course. In a rare interview, Oprah Winfrey– who appeared to talk about Tina Turner– revealed something she says no one knows. When Clive brought Whitney to her show for a late career appearance, Whitney– who was trying hard to stage a comeback — fell off the stage.