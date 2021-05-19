newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut Government

Opinion: Spend Federal Covid $ On Climate Projects

By Kiana Flores
Posted by 
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 2 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EQCjq_0a4cmY8800

The following letter was written by Co-Op High School senior Kiana Flores in collaboration with other New Haven Climate Movement organizers to Mayor Justin Elicker in advance of Thursday night’s public hearing on how to spend the city’s American Rescue Act federal aid.

Dear Mayor Elicker,

It’s clear the cascading impacts of climate change will present a greater and greater threat to the New Haven community in the coming years. To date, New Haven has not taken bold action on this unprecedented challenge, and we have continued to push our present-day climate debt onto others.

The Federal funds allocated to New Haven offer the opportunity to give the climate emergency the attention it deserves, while also allowing the City to take advantage of the significant benefits a clean energy future offers us.

We must:

• Do our part to cut out GHG emissions immediately to limit climate damage and help spur statewide action.

• Act because it’s the right thing to do for vulnerable communities in the region and globally.

• Recognize that our children’s well-being (survival?) depends on us taking strong action.

Understand that every action that reduces fossil fuel use has other positive benefits, and reduces other negative public health and economic impacts, and because of this, we will see a massive shift in energy use—but we need to accelerate it.

We list some important projects below and think the City (or other funded lead organization) has a critical role in hiring skilled staff capable of leading and coordinating local climate efforts that engage local businesses, organizations, and residents. In our experience, the limited City staff availability for climate projects has been a barrier to working with willing community partners.

We are suggesting investing $3 million per year in FYs 21-22, 22-23, 23-24 in greenhouse gas reduction projects. The benefits of this investment— healthier, quieter, more resilient, more efficient neighborhoods—will be a pivotal turning point for New Haven. These local efforts will also help New Haven attract other funds to move towards the scale of work needed for this crisis.

The failure of past leadership going back three decades has gotten us into a dangerous place with respect to runaway climate chaos. We have the opportunity with these new funds to finally take action.

We would like to meet to hear your thoughts and explore how better to respond to the climate emergency.

Sincerely,

NHCM

Proposed Climate Projects and Budget

Co-benefits: Save families money; make homes more resilient; access state and other funds for New Haven improvements; make homes more healthy; create jobs, many funded by energy savings; long term reduction in New Haven funds leaving the community to buy fossil fuels.

Examples: ACEEE

Clean Energy Staff: To coordinate electrification and energy efficiency work in City buildings; promote policies to move businesses and organizations to clean energy and less energy use; to address challenges related to the electrification of buildings and transportation systems; promote clean energy installation in City in public and private spaces; support microgrid and transmission work. $300,000 ($100,000 per year)

Co-benefits: Lead by example; employ local businesses and workers; save funds long term.

City Building Energy Efficiency/Electrification/ Solar Installation/ Fleet Electrification: This investment—based on experiences of other communities—will save the City funds in energy and maintenance costs. Installing solar on City property will further help limit energy costs and carbon pollution: $3,000,000 ($1,000,000/year).

Co-benefits: Lead by example; employ local businesses and workers; save funds long term.

Green Jobs Staff: Staff to support workforce and business development to meet the growing need for energy efficiency remediation; worker training and job placement (weatherization fields (insulation, air sealing, home audits, window installs, etc)), make sure New Haveners have the capacity to get work that will be coming as the US accelerates climate/energy transition and new clean energy/electrification installations. $300,000 ($100,000 per year).

Street Redesign Staff: To lead the creation of Citywide bike network and safe street infrastructure; improve multimodal network, work with SCROG and neighboring towns. $300,000 ($100,000 per year).

Co-benefits: Reduce air pollution and noise; more affordable transportation options

Transportation Communications and Outreach: Staff/grants or public education on transportation alternatives, Safe Routes to Schools, goNewHavengo, working with CTrides and major employers to move away from SOVs. Work with Yale, SCSU, Gateway, Albertus, Chamber of Commerce, YNHH on coordinated efforts to allocate transportation resources. $300,000 ($100,000 per year).

Transportation Infrastructure: Funds for street modification projects to implement the Safe Routes For All Plan developed by the City (possibly some capital funds). $3,000,000 ( $1,000,000 per year).

Resilient Neighborhoods and Youth Employment: Funding for tree planting and greenspace work to reduce GHG, address heat and precipitation challenges. (work with URI, including summer youth employment). $1,500,000 ($500,000/year)

Neighborhood Greenhouse Gas Reduction Grants: To support small projects that engage residents and community/faith organizations in energy education and action, neighborhood resiliency, healthy transportation, greening projects. $150,000 ($50,000 per year).

Co-benefits: Engage local organizations in climate solutions

New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
887K+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Society
Local
Connecticut Government
New Haven, CT
Coronavirus
New Haven, CT
Government
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Society
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Systems#Energy Resources#Climate Change#Economic Policies#Public Policies#Community Projects#Public Opinion#Co Op High School#American Rescue Act#Aceee Clean Energy Staff#Green Jobs Staff#Safe Routes To Schools#Yale#Albertus#Chamber Of Commerce#Ynhh#Scsu#Climate Projects#Climate Solutions#Promote Policies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
Federal Aid
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Connecticut GovernmentPosted by
Hartford Courant

20% of Connecticut child care centers have closed since COVID-19, and preschool capacity has dropped, posing challenges as workers return to their jobs

About 20% of Connecticut’s child care centers have permanently closed since the coronavirus pandemic, and preschool capacity has dropped by more than 10,000 slots since 2020, leaders of the nonprofit Connecticut Voices for Children said Monday as they released a new report on early childhood during COVID-19. At the same time, the state’s child care costs remain the fifth-highest in the nation, ...
Connecticut GovernmentGreenwichTime

Long-term unemployed in CT eligible for $1,000 return-to-work bonuses

Connecticut’s long-term unemployed who go back to work will be paid $1,000 “signing bonuses,” Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Monday. Eligible recipients in the $10-million incentive program have to be out of work for eight to 10 weeks and retain their new jobs for two months. Applications for the program, which Lamont said would be administered by the Department of Labor and the Department of Revenue Services, start on May 24.
Connecticut GovernmentNew Haven Register

New Haven deal would 'change life outcomes for hundreds of children'

NEW HAVEN - Two years after the New Haven Legal Assistance Association sued the city for failing to comply with its own rules on abating lead from properties and housing, the parties Monday announced a proposed settlement that they are calling the most rigorous in the state and one they expect will be approved by the Housing Court within a month.
Connecticut GovernmentEyewitness News

State offering $1,000 to the unemployed who find jobs

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut's governor is offering a new initiative to get the people of Connecticut back to work in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont announced the "Back to Work CT Initiative," which will give people a $1,000 signing bonus when they get a new job.
Connecticut GovernmentPosted by
Hartford Courant

Gov. Lamont says Connecticut will pay $1,000 bonus to first 10,000 people who get jobs. Program aims to get long-term unemployed back to work.

With some business owners saying they are having trouble finding workers, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced a plan Monday to pay a $1,000 signing bonus to the first 10,000 long-term unemployed workers who land a job. “Starting on Monday, Connecticut is going to offer you a $1,000 signing bonus,’' Lamont said at his regular Monday afternoon press briefing. “You see the big athletes get a ...
Connecticut GovernmentDoingItLocal

Long Island Sound Blue Plan

HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont is applauding the Connecticut State Senate for giving unanimous, final approval early this morning to legislation approving the Long Island Sound Blue Plan in concurrence with the House of Representatives, which approved the plan late last month. This vote formally places the Blue Plan...
Connecticut GovernmentPosted by
Connecticut Public

New Haven Lead Paint Settlement Signed

With the stroke of a pen, city officials and legal aid attorneys are now one court hearing away from ending a two-year legal battle over how the city Health Department protects lead-poisoned local children. City Corporation Counsel Patricia King and New Haven Legal Assistance Association (NHLAA) staff attorney Amy Marx...
Connecticut GovernmentPosted by
KICKS 105.5

DMV And Other CT State Agencies To Fully Re-Open June 1

More good news in our quest to get back to some sort of normal. Looks like Connecticut State Agencies will re-open for business on June 1. I know one of the things your missed more then anything during the pandemic was waiting in that long line at the DMV. Well as of June 1 you'll be able to experience that feeling all over again. For many it will feel like the first time.....not.
Connecticut GovernmentMiddletown Press

Parties in class-action lead suit to give settlement details

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Information on an impending settlement in a class-action lawsuit over lead poisoning in New Haven’s children is expected to be released Monday. The New Haven Register reports the parties are scheduled to give details on a settlement in the lawsuit filed two years ago by the New Haven Legal Assistance Association..
New Haven, CTPosted by
Fairfield County Charter

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in New Haven

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in New Haven: 1. Owner Operator Truck Driver; 2. Sales Agent, Work at Home, $75-$250K, No Cold Calls, 90 Day/$12K Bonus; 3. Entry Level Sales Rep, Earn $100k+/yr! Work Warm Leads From Home!; 4. Customer Service Sales Representative; 5. Driver, private car service; 6. Dispatcher Customer Service Representative; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Average $1,300-$1,500/Week+ $5,000 Sign-On; 8. CDL A Owner Operator- Steady Freight; 9. Class A CDL - Cryogenic Tanker Driver; 10. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/15/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits;
Connecticut Governmentwlad.com

Mask mandate expected to change in Conn. Wednesday

Ridgefield Parks and Recreation still requires wearing masks. While the CDC has altered its guidance on vaccinated people wearing masks, the State, for now, still has an executive order requiring all individuals to wear face coverings indoors. That is expected to change on Wednesday when other COVID-related mandates are dropped in Connecticut. The CDC does still recommend indoor mask wearing in certain circumstances. The state Department of Public Health is working on guidance for indoor events.
Connecticut Governmentbondbuyer.com

Connecticut rides ratings grand slam into $1 billion GO sale

Connecticut officials enter this week’s $1 billion general obligation bond sale armed with four upgrades in six weeks, including three within two days last week. Fitch Ratings on Friday upgraded the state’s GO rating to AA-minus. One day earlier, Kroll Bond Rating Agency and S&P Global Ratings elevated Connecticut to AA and A-plus, respectively.