Company news: Nathan Grome, Kate Osborne and Megan Urban hired by Pinckney Hugo Group

By Brenda Duncan
Syracuse.com
 2 hours ago
Pinckney Hugo Group announced the following staff additions:. Megan Urban has been hired as senior art director. She previously worked as a creative services designer at Aspen Dental Management Inc. She also gained experience in graphic design and marketing at American Food & Vending, Rehab Resources and Scotsman Media Group. She has a bachelor’s degree in new media design from the State University College at Cortland. She lives in Syracuse.

