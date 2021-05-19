Company news: Nathan Grome, Kate Osborne and Megan Urban hired by Pinckney Hugo Group
Pinckney Hugo Group announced the following staff additions:. Megan Urban has been hired as senior art director. She previously worked as a creative services designer at Aspen Dental Management Inc. She also gained experience in graphic design and marketing at American Food & Vending, Rehab Resources and Scotsman Media Group. She has a bachelor's degree in new media design from the State University College at Cortland. She lives in Syracuse.