‘WHO ASKED FOR THIS!!!’: Fans Are In an Uproar Over Kenya Barris’ Possible ‘Brown-ish’ Spinoff with Eva Longoria

With A Little Late With Lilly Singh coming to an end after two seasons after premiering in September 2019, NBC is "moving out of original programming" for the 1:30 a.m. timeslot it previously called a “creative playground," reports Deadline's Peter White. "The move is a blow to the diversity of late-night television as Singh is the only woman hosting a show on a broadcast network, but it is unsurprising given the ratings attached to a show that airs so late. The final episode will air on Thursday June 3." Meanwhile, Singh has signed a first-look deal with Universal Television Alternative Studio to create new shows via her production company Unicorn Island Productions. She is also attached to star in a Netflix comedy series from Black-ish creator Barris, with acclaimed Sabrina the Teenage Witch creator and former Late Night with David Letterman writer Nell Scovell on board as an executive producer. No details were released on the Netflix project. “Two years ago, I embarked on the wild journey of late night TV," Singh said in a statement. "I knew this show was about more than me, and I will be forever grateful for the opportunity and support. Today, I write to you from a similar place of deep gratitude to share some news. I’m going to focus on the slate of projects my company Unicorn Island Productions is developing, and we’re saying goodbye to A Little Late with Lilly Singh. I have a desire to make longer form content telling underrepresented stories, which is difficult to execute on a nightly show.”