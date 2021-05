Microsoft introduced the new vertical tabs feature for its Edge browser recently. It provides a clean and minimal way of stacking all the tabs to the side of the Edge browser. This keeps the top of the browser clean from the long list of tabs we traditionally have. Personally, it looks pretty neat and refreshing. But switching over to a new browser does not make sense just for the sake of vertical tabs. Thankfully, there are workarounds by way of extensions that will help you get the vertical tabs in other browsers. Here we show you a few extensions to get vertical tabs on Chrome and Firefox.