WASHINGTON (SBG) — After new mask-wearing guidelines were issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, America's biggest retailer will allow employees and customers to go maskless, only if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Walmart Friday announced that beginning on Tuesday, May 18, workers and shoppers will not need to wear a mask inside all stores nationwide. The company will also give all employees who decide to get vaccinated a $75 bonus "as a thank you for getting vaccinated," the company said in a corporate memo. The bonus applies to "all current U.S. field-based Walmart, Sam’s Club and Supply Chain associates (hourly and salaried) below the level of store manager," the company said.