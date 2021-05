Calhoun Community College will premiere its 2021 pre-recorded graduation ceremony on Friday, May 14, 2021, beginning at 12:00 p.m. through a virtual ceremony. The College’s Nursing Program will also hold its traditional in-person Candlelighting Ceremony from 10:00 am – 11:00 am in the Kelley Gymnasium on Calhoun’s Decatur campus. Although guests are not permitted to attend, the event will be streamed on the college’s website at www.calhoun.edu/graduation, as well as on the Calhoun YouTube and Facebook Page.