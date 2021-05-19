newsbreak-logo
Colonial Pipeline CEO Confirms Company Paid $4.4M Ransom to Hackers

By The Associated Press
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
Cover picture for the articleThe operator of the nation's largest fuel pipeline confirmed it paid $4.4 million to a gang of hackers who broke into its computer systems, the Wall Street Journal reports. Colonial Pipeline's CEO, Joseph Blount, told the Journal he authorized the payment after the May 7 ransomware attack because the company didn't know the extent of the damage and wasn't sure how long it would take to bring the pipeline's systems back.

