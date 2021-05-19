Colonial Pipeline CEO Confirms Company Paid $4.4M Ransom to Hackers

The Internal Revenue Service and Department of Justice are investigating the cryptocurrency exchange Binance. Singapore-based Binance was co-founded in 2017 by Changpeng Zhao, and is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world. The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is probing money laundering and tax-related offenses on the platform by any US citizen. They are investigating whether any illegal trading of derivatives linked to digital tokens was done. The United States residents can only purchase these kinds of products from firms registered with the CFTC.