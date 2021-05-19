Barbara Corcoran holding free webinar to help struggling small businesses
Many small businesses are still struggling throughout the pandemic, looking for ways to reinvent themselves as they ride the wave of a changing economy and changing consumer habits.
That's why businesswoman and Shark Tank investor Barbara Corcoran is offering a free webinar Wednesday geared at helping small businesses come back stronger than ever.
There will also be valuable advice for new start-ups.
The free, live webinar is available at 2 p.m. Friday and focuses on mastering the art of customer engagement. View more information here.