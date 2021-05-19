newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan Health

Archdiocese of Detroit relaxes church mask protocol for fully vaccinated parishioners

By WXYZ Web Team
Posted by 
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 2 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0osfL1_0a4ckgAe00

The Archdiocese of Detroit announced Wednesday that it is easing its mask protocol inside churches for fully vaccinated parishioners.

According to the update, those who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear a face covering and social distance while those who are not fully vaccinated must continue to do so.

"Because a parish community – and our society – requires mutual trust and a commitment to the common good, each individual is asked to make the best decisions for himself as well as for others. Parishes do not have the responsibility to verify who is and who is not vaccinated," the statement reads.

The Sign of Peace will also resume, allowing parishioners to make their own decision on how widely to offer that sign of peace to others.

The following protocols remain in place:

  1. Parishes should continue to provide signage about current COVID protocols.
  2. Parishes should keep doors open to ventilate churches as they are able.
  3. Parishes are encouraged to continue the COVID arrangement of vessels for bread/wine on the altar.
  4. Clergy and Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion should continue to wear masks while distributing Holy Communion.
  5. Parishes are encouraged to maintain sanitization stations at the locations of the distribution of Holy Communion.
  6. Parishes are to continue to refrain from the distribution of the Chalice to the faithful (except for a Bride and Groom on their wedding day).

Read the full statement here.

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
455K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Society
Detroit, MI
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Archdiocese#Signage#Holy Communion#Community#Covid#Clergy#Parishes#Churches#Masks#Sanitization Stations#Doors#Mutual Trust#Extraordinary Ministers#Face#Social Distance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Public Health
Related
Religionchallies.com

The Ministry of Sorrow

The church would be impoverished if Joni Eareckson Tada was not a member of it. Christian history would be lacking if it did not involve the accounts of Marie Durand and Corrie Ten Boom. We would be missing out on much encouragement if its ranks did not include Amy Carmichael and Elisabeth Elliott. What binds these precious saints together is not first their common gender, but their common faithfulness in suffering. By facing trials in a distinctly Christian way, by ministering to others through their sorrows, by testifying to God’s light even in the deepest darkness, each of them has provided a testimony to God’s grace that has lifted many tired hands and strengthened many weakened knees. They have shown their fellow Christians how to suffer well and in that way provided much comfort to them.
Religioncatholicexchange.com

The Church is Still the Mystical Body of Christ

It is unfortunately common to hear Catholics criticizing the Catholic Church while realizing what the Church really is. The Church is not an institution like a nonprofit organization. The Church is the Mystical Body of Christ. This teaching on the Church was first revealed to St. Paul at the time of his conversion when Jesus asked St. Paul (then called Saul) why he was persecuting Him. At that time, St. Paul had been persecuting the Church. His encounter with Jesus led him to understand that the Church is Jesus’ Mystical Body.
Oregon Governmentnbc16.com

Churches in Lane County start to relax mask restrictions at Sunday services

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — It was the first Sunday since the big change in mask guidance from the CDC, and local churches are already making changes. "We're gonna take the guidance of the CDC and Governor Kate Brown right now, and for those that have been fully vaccinated were not requiring them to wear a mask," said Ryan Green, the lead pastor at City First Church.
RestaurantsPosted by
10TV

Starbucks relaxes mask guidelines for fully vaccinated people

One of the country's largest coffee chains is easing its rules on mask-wearing for fully-vaccinated customers. Starbucks announced those who have been fully vaccinated can go inside their stores without a mask starting May 17. The decision comes after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention also eased its guidance...
ReligionVictoria Advocate

Heaven is exciting

The story is told of a young boy who went to church one Sunday. His Bible class was good. The other kids were friendly, and when the preacher began to preach, the boy got all excited because the preacher was preaching on heaven. The more the preacher preached, the more excited the little boy became. But right at the end of the sermon, the preacher said, “Are you excited about heaven?” Amens were heard all over the auditorium. Then the preacher said, “If there was a bus going to heaven today, would you be ready to jump on board?” Again, many amens were shouted. Then the preacher began to point at various members, asking if they were ready. When he pointed to the little boy and said, “Are you ready to get on the bus right now?” the little boy cried out, “I’m ready to go, but can we go tomorrow? I have a baseball game later today.”
Religionarcamax.com

Is it true that just calling Jesus’ name will get people to Heaven?

Q: Is it true that just calling Jesus’ name will get people to Heaven? — J.N. A: Many people speak the Name of Jesus in vain. The third commandment is to not take the Name of the Lord in vain (Exodus 20:7). This applies to any name or title for God and also for Jesus, the divine Son of God. We are not to misuse His holy Name in any way, for it demonstrates that we do not take Him seriously. This is dangerous. Our speech is a reflection of our hearts — and abusing His Name shows that our hearts are not right with God.
ReligionSalt Lake Tribune

Commentary: Jesus wept and so should we. Why crying as a spiritual discipline may change how you see the world

Early in seminary, I had a startling realization: I hadn’t cried in years. While this isn’t particularly unusual — sadly, it’s all too normative — it struck me as a serious deficiency for an aspiring clergyperson. I felt that I was missing out on a core part of what it meant to be human. I worried that this failing would hinder my ability to provide meaningful care.
Relationship AdviceRELEVANT Magazine

How to Know If Your Dream Is From God

It was the beginning of my junior year in college. I was going through a break-up, changed my major and went through a really bad medical scare. I guess you could say I was a little anxious and a little “I just want to go somewhere new.”. From then I...