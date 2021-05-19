newsbreak-logo
Michigan Government

Michigan reports 1,560 new COVID-19 cases 31 additional deaths

By WXYZ Web Team
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 2 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LwqFu_0a4ckfHv00

There have been 879,685 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,741 total deaths in Michigan, the state reported Wednesday.

That's an increase of 1,560 cases and 31 deaths from Tuesday.

Additionally, the state reports another 1`02,715 Probable cases of COVID-19 and another 1,190 deaths as Probable for the coronavirus.

The state recently lifted its mask mandate for fully vaccinated Michiganders. We've also reached 55% of Michiganders having had at least one dose . This milestone means that on May 24, people can begin returning to in-person work in all sectors, including offices.

There have been 7,666,660 total doses of a COVID-19 vaccine administered, according to the latest data from the state.

As of May 14, 755,119 people have recovered from the illness.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit , a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

