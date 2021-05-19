newsbreak-logo
Guns N' Roses announces rescheduled Summerfest concert

TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 hours ago
Guns N' Roses has announced its rescheduled Summerfest concert for 2021.

The band will be coming to the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on September 18, 2021.

"The iconic rock heroes will show off their vast catalog of hits on the road including 'Welcome to the Jungle,' 'Paradise City,' 'Sweet Child o’ Mine', and 'November Rain,'" a news release says.

Those who had tickets to the original concert, scheduled for July 4, 2020, will be able to use them for the new date.

Refunds will be available at the original point of purchase for 30 days after the announcement of the rescheduled date.

For more information and tickets visit Ticketmaster.com.

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

