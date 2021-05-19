newsbreak-logo
Signatures Comprising Groups of Gut Microbiome Genes Linked with Multiple Diseases

Genetic Engineering News
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe human body is host to trillions of bacteria, fungi, viruses, and other microorganisms that make up the human microbiome. Researchers at Harvard Medical School (HMS) and Joslin Diabetes Center have now analyzed the genetic makeup of bacteria in the human gut, and linked groups of bacterial genes—genetic signatures—to disorders including atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ACVD), cirrhosis of the liver (CIRR), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), colorectal cancer (CRC), and type 2 diabetes (T2D).

