newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Friends and family of murdered PCSO Julia James go for dog walk in her memory through village where she was attacked while out with her Jack Russell

By Milly Vincent For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 hours ago

The friends and family of murdered police community support officer Julia James today took a walk of peace in her memory through the village where she was attacked.

The remote community of Aylesham, Kent has been in mourning since the PCSO was found dead in Akholt Wood, close to her home in Snowdown, Kent, last month.

Grandmother-of-one Ms James, 53, was attacked and killed whilst walking her dog Toby.

Her loyal Jack Russell stayed with her body until she was discovered by members of the public shortly after 4pm on April 27.

She was allegedly killed by Callum Wheeler, 21, of Aylesham, Kent, who has been charged with her murder and is due to stand trial later this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oo2TP_0a4ck7Ya00
The remote community of Aylesham, Kent has been in mourning since the PCSO was was found dead in Akholt Wood, close to her home in Snowdown, Kent, last month
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k9OSB_0a4ck7Ya00
Around 50 people congregated at St Finbarr's Roman Catholic Church in the historic Market Square - which has been adorned with floral tributes to the much-loved PCSO

In the latest act of strength and togetherness, neighbours went out for a walk in memory of 'pillar of the community' Julia.

Around 50 people congregated at St Finbarr's Roman Catholic Church in the historic Market Square - which has been adorned with floral tributes to the much-loved PCSO.

Many were wearing blue ribbons as a mark of respect to the emergency service worker and some brought their dogs along.

They then set off shortly after 2pm and walked around the edge of the village past the railway station.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jQ6nv_0a4ck7Ya00
Mrs James, a 53-year-old mother of two, was allegedly killed by Callum Wheeler, 21, while walking her beloved Jack Russell dog Toby
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=037vEs_0a4ck7Ya00
Many who paid tribute were wearing blue ribbons as a mark of respect to the emergency service worker and some brought their dogs along
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dseXe_0a4ck7Ya00
Villagers gather to pay their respects to the grandmother who was said to be a 'pillar of the community'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44AbUN_0a4ck7Ya00
The group then set off shortly after 2pm and walked around the edge of the village past the railway station
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LGNtG_0a4ck7Ya00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31LpXa_0a4ck7Ya00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01dhd6_0a4ck7Ya00
Yesterday the PCSO's grieving daughter Bethan Coles said that she is 'so proud' of her mother's work helping victims of domestic abuse. Pictured: Walkers today

It proved to be a beautiful sunny day and the rain held off for the hour and a half long memorial event.

Walkers made their way back to the village centre at around 3.30pm when they strolled past the flowers and had a moment of reflection.

Yesterday the PCSO's grieving daughter Bethan Coles said that she is 'so proud' of her mother's work helping victims of domestic abuse and felt 'so lucky to be her daughter'.

Writing on Facebook, Ms Coles - a serving officer herself - said: 'I have received messages from a number of women who Mum had met during the course of her work; in which she supported victims of domestic abuse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S2RNv_0a4ck7Ya00
Bethan Coles (right) said she felt 'so lucky to be' PCSO Julia James' (left) daughter in a tribute to Mrs James - who was found dead in Akholt Wood, close to her home in Snowdown, Kent, on April 27

'It makes me SO proud when I hear about how she has helped and supported these women through their terrible experiences.

'I'm so lucky to be her daughter'.

She signed off the tribute with a red love heart emoji and the hashtag #justiceforjulia.

The message was attached to a post in which Bethan shared an article calling for a new domestic abuse law to be named after mother of two Julia.

Dover and Deal MP, Natalie Elphicke, has said she wants the Victims Bill to be named Julia's Bill when it is brought in later in the year as a 'fitting tribute' to the work Mrs James did with domestic abuse victims in the Canterbury area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HJ9WB_0a4ck7Ya00
Wheeler (a court sketch, pictured) appeared at Maidstone Crown Court, Kent, on Thursday via video link with London 's Belmarsh Prison, having been charged with murder on Monday 

The bill aims to give tougher punishment to perpetrators of domestic abuse.

Mrs James joined Kent Police in 2008 as a crime reduction PCSO and was praised for her work in the community.

As part of her role as a PCSO, Julia James worked with Kent-based domestic violence and abuse charity, Rising Sun, and would often attend meetings to speak about potential police action, safety planning and emotional support.

Most recently, the mother worked supporting victims of domestic abuse in the force's Vulnerability Investigation Team, based at Canterbury police station.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VMSXb_0a4ck7Ya00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=085YXI_0a4ck7Ya00

Last week, a court heard Mrs James was killed in an 'extremely violent and apparently random' attack.

The details emerged as the man accused of bludgeoning her to death was told he faces a four-week trial.

Wheeler appeared at Maidstone Crown Court, Kent, on Thursday May 13 via video link with London's Belmarsh Prison, having been charged with murder four days earlier.

Wearing a grey T-shirt and trousers with black mask, he simply replied 'Yeah' when asked to confirm his name during the hearing in front of Judge Philip Statman, and sat flanked by prison officers and with his arms folded under his top.

The court was told the earliest start date for a trial would be November 29, with a time estimate of up to four weeks.

No members of Mrs James' family attended the hearing.

Prosecutor Martin Yale told the court she died as a result of an 'extremely violent and apparently random' attack.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

174K+
Followers
67K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Dog Walkers#Uk#Kent Police#London Police#Aylesham#Roman Catholic Church#Rising Sun#Maidstone Crown Court#Mother#Walking#Canterbury Police Station#Neighbours#Home#Officer#Prosecutor Martin Yale#Prison Officers#Floral Tributes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Country
U.K.
News Break
Facebook
Related
Violent CrimesPosted by
newschain

Man, 21, charged with murder of PCSO Julia James

Ms James, 53, was found dead in Akholt Wood near her home in Snowdown, Kent, on April 27. Kent Police said on Monday night that Callum Wheeler, from Aylesham, had been charged with her murder. He was arrested on Friday and is due to appear via videolink at Medway Magistrates’...
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

PCSO Julia James murder: Residents told to keep phones charged and plan walks as hunt for suspect continues

Neighbours of murdered PCSO Julia James have been warned to inform someone before leaving home and pre-plan their walking routes while police search for her killer.Officers, who also said residents should keep their phones charged, issued the advice after 53-year-old Ms James’ body was found last Tuesday on the edge of Akholt Wood close to the hamlet of Snowdown, near Canterbury, in Kent – just a few hundred yards from her home.It was later revealed by detectives that the mother of two died as a result of severe head injuries, likely sustained after she was bludgeoned to death with a...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Julia James murder: Colleague pays tribute to ‘ray of sunshine’ as police hunt PCSO’s killer

A colleague of murdered PCSO Julia James described her as a "ray of sunshine" and vowed that police “will not stop” until her killer is found.Ms James, 53, was found dead in Akholt Wood near her home in the Kent village of Snowdown on Tuesday after suffering serious head injuries while out walking her dog.Detectives said they are considering “all possible motives” and have not ruled out that Ms James was killed by a stranger, someone she had come across through her work, someone trying trying to steal her dog or as part of a sexual assault.On Saturday officers were...
Violent Crimeskentlive.news

PCSO Julia James murder investigation police issue photo of man

Kent Police have released an image of a man detectives believe “could be key” in the murder investigation into the death of police community support officer Julia James. Kent Police said they want to speak to a man, who is understood to have been in the Aylesham area on Wednesday April 28, the day after Ms James was murdered.
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

PCSO Julia James murder probe: Police given more time to question arrested man

Police have been granted more time to question a man arrested in connection with the murder of PCSO Julia James.The man, who is in his 20s and from the Canterbury area, was taken into custody at 9.30pm on Friday night. A 36-hour extension granted over the weekend means Kent Police can lawfully hold him until until Monday evening.A suspect can be held for up to 24 hours before they must either be charged with a crime or released, but police can apply to hold someone for up to 36 or 96 hours if they are suspected of a serious crime such...
Violent CrimesTelegraph

Man arrested in hunt for PCSO Julia James's killer

Detectives hunting the killer of PCSO Julia James have arrested a man in his 20s, they revealed on Saturday. The arrest came 11 days after Mrs James, 53, was found bludgeoned to death in woodland near her home in Snowdown, Kent, on April 27, shortly after leaving the house with her Jack Russell dog.
Violent Crimesinews.co.uk

Julia James murder: police release new photo of PCSO in clothes she was wearing on the day of her death

Police have released a new photo of murdered PCSO Julia James wearing the same outfit she had on the day she was attacked. Ms James’s body was discovered with serious head wounds eight days ago in Akholt Wood, near Dover in Kent, just a few hundred yards from her home. No arrests have been made and police are considering “all possible” motives for the murder.
Petsledburyreporter.co.uk

PCSO Julia James’s dog takes part in police reconstruction

PCSO Julia James’s dog has been taken back to the area where his owner was found dead, as part of a police reconstruction. Jack Russell Toby was walked by an actress along the route the community support officer took on the day of her killing, in a bid to jog the memories of any remaining witnesses.
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Julia James murder: Help us find ‘monster’ who killed PCSO, uncle pleads

The uncle of murdered police community support officer Julia James has appealed for help catch the "monster" who killed her as she walked her dog.Michael Turnbull described his niece as "funny, kind, caring... and most of all full of love" as he issued an appeal on behalf of the family on Facebook."Julia has been taken from us by some worthless cowardly excuse for a human being for no other reason than his own sense of self gratification to justify what he did, leaving behind a family full of broken hearts and sadness," he wrote."Please share this and let us...