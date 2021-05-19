newsbreak-logo
Fortnite Impossible Escape Umbrella: How to Unlock Cosmetic

Fortnite's Impossible Escape Umbrella can be unlocked by completing the Impossible Escape PvP mode. Fortnite Impossible Escape Umbrella: How to Unlock Cosmetic. The Impossible Escape is a limited-time event in Fortnite that was announced on Tuesday this week. There are PvE and PvP available and the event will last through May 25 at 9 a.m. ET. It is a short time event that is relatively easy, so make sure to go claim the Loading Screen and Umbrella by finishing both modes.

