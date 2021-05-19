11220 E Mercury Drive Apache Junction, AZ 85120

newsbreak-logo
Arizona BusinessTruth About Cars

ElectraMeccanica to Build EVs in the Arizona Desert

ElectraMeccanica is the latest vehicle manufacturer to set up shop in Arizona, breaking ground on a 235,000 square foot facility. The assembly and manufacturing plant includes a research center and lab, on 18 acres near the airport in Mesa. ElectraMeccanica can produce 20,000 electric vehicles (EVs) annually starting in Spring,...
Arizona LifestylePosted by
Only In Arizona

Take The Longest Float Trip In Arizona This Summer On The Salt River

Arizona summers are brutal, so it’s important to find ways to keep cool. Floating down the Salt River is one of our favorite warm-weather activities, and Salt River Tubing offers the longest float trip in the entire state. For up to five hours, you can enjoy a relaxing day on the water underneath the summer […] The post Take The Longest Float Trip In Arizona This Summer On The Salt River appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arizona GovernmentKGUN 9

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb launching a streaming network

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona sheriff is launching his own streaming network featuring sheriff's departments from across the country. Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said this is a passion project aimed to showcase law enforcement in the best way. Lamb told Phoenix TV station KPHO that no taxpayer dollars are...
Arizona Businessyourvalley.net

Paragon Development Group closes on 15.67 acres in Apache Junction

Paragon Development Group recently closed on the $3.1 million purchase of 15.67 acres in Apache Junction. The site on the northeast corner of West Southern Avenue and South Meridian Road, is slated to become Hampton Meridian, a new 195-unit luxury build-to-rent community, according to a release. The community will provide...
Arizona Governmentpinalpartnership.com

Mine Tales: A thousand years of mining history in Pinal County

Mining has played a significant role in the history of Pinal County. Early mining dates back more than 1,000 years, as Native Americans mined chrysocolla using large diabase hammers for jewelry and trade. More concentrated and successful mining efforts followed, beginning with the Silver King Mine. It was discovered by...
Arizona Governmentyourvalley.net

Assault, other incidents reported in Gold Canyon

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office took reports of an assault and other incidents in Gold Canyon April 30-May 6:. Noise disturbance, reported at 10:13 p.m. April 30 in the 3600 block of South …. To Our Valued Readers – Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per...
Arizona Governmentyourvalley.net

Biggs: Sign petition to keep SSA building in Apache Junction

As one of your Apache Junction City Council members, it is my duty to advocate on behalf of the city and its residents. Today, I am asking for your help in advocating for your community and your neighboring communities. Several months ago we learned about the possibility of the Social...
Apache Junction, AZpinalpartnership.com

Hart: Chamber hosting Apache Junction ‘Shop Local’ program

The Apache Junction Area Chamber is rolling out the Shop Local program. Designed to help our local area businesses during the slower summer months, and to keep everyone shopping local, the promotion runs from May 1 to Oct. 31. This year there are 36 businesses participating including restaurants, services and...
Arizona Businessroselawgroupreporter.com

Paragon Development Group buys in AJ

(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Paragon Development Group.) Paragon Development Group recently closed on the $3.1 million purchase of 15.67 acres in the Southeast Valley. The site, located on the NEC of West Southern Avenue and South Meridian Road in Apache Junction, Arizona, is slated to become Hampton Meridian, a new 195-unit luxury build-to-rent community. The new community will provide residents with convenient and direct access to US 60, and offers a low-maintenance, luxurious lifestyle in a gated and private community. Construction of the site is beginning immediately, with its first units expected to be available in March 2022.
Arizona Governmentinmaricopa.com

Photos: Construction underway at Box Canyon shooting range

Construction has begun at the new shooting site in Box Canyon. Maricopa resident and InMaricopa.com reader Dan Becker sent up a drone recently to photograph the site, where some earth-moving equipment could be seen at work. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is expected to complete its buildout of the...
Arizona Governmentyourvalley.net

Free dump week May 10-15 in Apache Junction

Residents of Apache Junction can junk a load of trash during “Free Dump Week” May 10-15. During that week, the landfill offers Apache Junction residents a drop off opportunity at no cost in partnership with Republic Services, which owns and operates the landfill. City residents can take one free load to the landfill, 4050 S. Tomahawk Road, during the week, according to a release.