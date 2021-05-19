Bug In Search Of Windshield
S&P 500's lackluster performance gave way to heavy selling right before the close yesterday, when the wheels came off the stock and corporate bond market just as it did last Wednesday. This time though, VIX didn't spike to force algorythms to rebalance their volatility weighted positions, meaning there's one less support for the bulls in the short run. Just as dangerously, the put/call ratio moved to its second lowest May reading yesterday, highlighting plenty of room to jack up risk-off positioning next.www.investing.com