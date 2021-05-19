newsbreak-logo
Business

Bug In Search Of Windshield

 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleS&P 500's lackluster performance gave way to heavy selling right before the close yesterday, when the wheels came off the stock and corporate bond market just as it did last Wednesday. This time though, VIX didn't spike to force algorythms to rebalance their volatility weighted positions, meaning there's one less support for the bulls in the short run. Just as dangerously, the put/call ratio moved to its second lowest May reading yesterday, highlighting plenty of room to jack up risk-off positioning next.

Businessfxempire.com

Gold Is Surging Again, But Can Prices Push Above $1900?

Last week, Iron Ore broke $200 a ton for the first time ever. Palladium broke above $3,000 to hit a new record high and Copper prices surpassed an all-time high. The bullish momentum also split over into the precious metals with Gold prices rising for a second straight week in a row to settle at its highest since February. While Silver prices closed the week trading near 3-months highs.
Marketsexpress-journal.com

Growth of Acoustic Windshields Market Size Report Till 2026

The report, titled Acoustic Windshields market Size By Types, Applications, Segmentation, and Growth – Global Analysis and Forecast” first introduced the fundamentals of Acoustic Windshields market : Definitions, Classifications, Applications, and Market Overview; Product specifications; Production method; Cost Structures, Raw Materials, etc. The report takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Acoustic Windshields market and also provides an assessment of the market definition as well as the identification of the top key manufacturers contrasting with the competitive landscape in terms of price, revenue, capacity, Import, Export, Acoustic Windshields market Size, Consumption, Gross, Gross Margin, Sales and Market Share.
Businessetfexpress.com

Gold price rebounds as investors concerns on inflation grow

John Reade, Chief Market Strategist at the World Gold Council, comments on why gold-backed ETFs and Net Managed positions have bounced back following the release of the US’s inflation figures last week. Gold has moved higher at the start of this week and is above its 200-day moving average for...
Businessinvezz.com

Silver price: Eyes on $28 as demand exceeds supply

Silver price is rallying after Fed officials downplayed the ongoing inflation fears. Silver’s supply has risen by 8% YTD compared to its demand growth of 15%. This week’s focus is on the FOMC meeting minutes on Wednesday. Silver price is higher as its industrial and safe-haven demand rises. Investors are...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Upturn: Impact of COVID-19 on Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) Market Business Analysis, CAGR, Production, Rising Trends And Manufacturers Growth Outlook

Global Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) market research analysis trails crucial business scenario and events like technological advancement, collaborations and acquisitions, Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) product presentation and various business strategies of the Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) market obsessed in previous few decades and that need to be kept in forthcoming years from 2021 to 2030. The Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) report executes an extensive investigation of historic, current and futuristic tendencies of a Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) market and future prospects. The global Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) report is an exquisite research report for different users such as research analysts, Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) managers, business experts, key judgment leaders, as well as for self-analyzing.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Upturn: Impact of COVID-19 on Bike Helmets Market Business Analysis, CAGR, Production, Rising Trends And Manufacturers Growth Outlook

Global Bike Helmets market research analysis trails crucial business scenario and events like technological advancement, collaborations and acquisitions, Bike Helmets product presentation and various business strategies of the Bike Helmets market obsessed in previous few decades and that need to be kept in forthcoming years from 2021 to 2030. The Bike Helmets report executes an extensive investigation of historic, current and futuristic tendencies of a Bike Helmets market and future prospects. The global Bike Helmets report is an exquisite research report for different users such as research analysts, Bike Helmets managers, business experts, key judgment leaders, as well as for self-analyzing.
BusinessHuron Daily Tribune

This Week: Walmart earns, Fed meeting minutes, US home sales

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. Walmart reports its first-quarter results Tuesday. Wall Street expects the retail giant’s earnings increased in the February-April quarter from a year earlier, even as revenue declined. Walmart has benefited from strong demand during the pandemic as homebound Americans stocked up on groceries and other goods. The company's profit and sales grew in the 12 months ended in January. But costs have risen as the retailer boosts wages and makes other investments.
Constructionnysenasdaqlive.com

Residential Decorative Concrete Market: Biggest Innovation to Boost Global Growth Rate 2020 Evolving Technology, Market Size, Share, Data Analysis, SWOT Analysis Forecast to 2025

Residential Decorative Concrete Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024. The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Residential Decorative Concrete market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in the report,...
Agriculturepanolawatchman.com

AgriLife Extension: Chicken prices rising, supplies low

Poultry prices, especially prices for chicken breasts, have skyrocketed due to surging demand, tighter supplies and a transitioning supply chain, according to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service experts. David Anderson, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension economist, Bryan-College Station, said wholesale chicken prices continue to rise as demand from restaurants has put pressure...
MarketsWTOP

Gold, silver rise

The (month) gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1867.50 an ounce – up $29.60. The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $28.26 an ounce – up 91 cents. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published,...
MarketsBenzinga

Is Ethereum About To Mover Lower?

The tide may be turning for Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH). After trending higher since January, a reversal pattern has formed on the chart. This means a new downtrend may be forming. When markets are moving higher the bulls are in charge. When they're going lower the bears are in control. A reversal pattern is an illustration that leadership is changing.
U.S. PoliticsAS.com

Fourth stimulus check news summary: Friday 14 May 2021

US stimulus checks live updates: Friday 14 May 2021. - Around 165m third stimulus checks distributed so far, according to IRS (full story) - Latest third-stimulus-check payment run includes 460,000 'plus-up' checks. - Legislation passed in NY protecting stimulus checks from debt collectors. - Automatic stimulus checks considered in Washington...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
iHeartRadio

Monthly Stimulus Checks Set To Go Out To Millions On July 15

Thirty-nine million households across the country will have a little more spending cash this summer. On Monday (5/17), the Biden administration announced that beginning on July 15, monthly stimulus checks will be sent to the families of more than 65 million children. The direct payments are part of the enhanced...
HealthPosted by
Best Life

Walmart Is Getting Rid of This Starting Tuesday

On May 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) abruptly changed its guidance on masks for the fully vaccinated population, suggesting that if you're two weeks out from your final shot, you no longer need to wear a face covering outside or inside, no matter how crowded the space is. The decision left every company across the country scrambling to figure out whether or not they would be putting the CDC's new mask recommendations into practice and, as the world's largest retailer, people were particularly curious about what Walmart would do at its stores.
Public HealthPosted by
Newsweek

Which Countries Will Require Proof of Vaccination Before Travelers Enter?

The year 2020 featured mostly pandemic-approved road trips—low-contact trips filled with outdoor activities, and planning around COVID hot spots and negative tests—but plenty of people are itching for more international travel in 2021. While a COVID-19 vaccine brings hope for a "vaccination vacation" for summer travelers, uncertainty surrounds regulations and rules for each country.