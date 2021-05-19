Burwell students involved in fatality accident
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an early Wednesday morning fatality accident in Loup County that involved two Burwell Public School students. It occurred near Taylor as a Chevrolet Trail Blazer, driven by 18-year-old Colton Dawe of Burwell, traveled through a highway intersection onto vacant property and struck a large tree. Dawe, who was a Senior, was found deceased when first responders arrived on the scene. The passenger, 15-year-old Austin Thompson of Burwell, suffered minor injuries and had been walking to seek help. He was in stable and alert condition at Valley County Hospital in Ord, according to a release from the school district. He is a sophomore.ruralradio.com