Burwell students involved in fatality accident

Today, at 1202 Hrs, Falls Township Police officers were dispatched to Penn Valley Rd in the area of Route 13 for the report of a motorcycle which had collided with a pole. It was reported that the driver was laying on the ground and was not moving. Multiple officers responded to area and located the 25 year old male subject, Jeffery Griscavage, laying on the ground partially pinned under his Honda CRF 250 dirt bike. The pole he had collided with was approximately 1/4 mile west of Fallsington Tullytown Rd. The officers who had responded performed life-saving efforts until medical personnel from Levittown Fairless Hills Rescue Squad arrived on scene. At 1222 p.m Jeffery was transported to Jefferson Bucks Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.