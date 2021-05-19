Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Buys 740 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)
Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com