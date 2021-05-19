Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)
Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.www.modernreaders.com