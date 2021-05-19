Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.