5 Winning Strategies Business Leaders Should Steal From Pro Sports

Dear Eli: I love watching professional sports with my kids. It’s been a tradition of ours for as long as I can remember. But lately things have gotten so political in the sports world (basketball, especially) that it’s really hard for us to just sit back and enjoy the games. My kids are teenagers now. They have viewpoints that are different from my own. In some ways, I’m proud of that. Proud that they’re becoming their own people with their own ideas on how the world should work. But I must say it makes for some pretty uncomfortable moments when these political issues arise during sporting events. I just don’t understand why athletes and their organizations have to take a stance on every little thing. It takes away from the game, not to mention negatively impacting our family time. Do you think athletes should be so proactive about current social and political issues?