NEXPOW 2500A 22000mAh Q9B Jump Starter $47.99

LOKITHOR JA301 – Who Doesn’t Need A 2000A Jump Starter, Tire Inflator and Battery Pack?. When LOKITHOR reached out to Legit Reviews to look at their new jumper starter named JA301 we almost passed on the offer. Thankfully we kept reading the e-mail and noticed that the LOITHOR JA301 is a portable, multifunctional behemoth! The primary purpose of this device is to emergency jump start your automobile, but it also has a 20,000 mAh battery with two USB ports, an air inflator that shuts off at your desired pressure and a 300 Lumen LED light. This is a multi-purpose emergency device that looks like it will be handy to have with you in the trunk or boot of your vehicle!