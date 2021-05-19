Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $875,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)
Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com