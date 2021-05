The row over the court judgment against Boris Johnson for an unpaid £535 debt has taken a bizarre twist, after it emerged it was for a claim of defamation.Yvonne Hobbs is reported to have launched multiple claims against the prime minister and public institutions – often sending copies of her complaints to the Queen, the BBC and Parliament.The information has raised questions about how the claim was approved by the online small claims court, when defamation cases are usually dealt with by senior judges in the High Court.Later, it appeared No 10’s attempt to set aside the judgement had...