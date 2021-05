Crackdown on Debt Collectors: Voting 215-207, the House on May 13 passed a bill (HR 2547) that would prohibit abusive practices by private firms that collect debt from consumers, student-loan borrowers and others seriously in arrears. In part, the bill would require a two-year grace period before efforts to collect medical debt can begin and allow co-signers as well as borrowers of private student loans to discharge debt on the basis of total and permanent disability. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.