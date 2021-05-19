newsbreak-logo
Michigan Government

Citizens invited to virtual meeting on cleanup at Allied Paper landfill in Kalamazoo

By Brad Devereaux
Kalamazoo Gazette
 2 hours ago
KALAMAZOO, MI — Residents are invited to a virtual meeting to hear about a cleanup project scheduled to begin next month at the Allied Paper landfill in Kalamazoo. The city government will host a virtual meeting from 7-8:30 p.m. Monday, May 24, with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. The purpose of the meeting is to answer questions and provide updates on an upcoming project to clean up and consolidate contaminated material at the Allied Paper landfill, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release.

Kalamazoo, MI
