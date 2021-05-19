Attack On Titan Epilogue Teases the Return of Titans

One slick Dragon Ball Super fan animation imagined what it would look like for Vegeta and Planet Eater Moro's fight to finally come to the anime! Toei Animation surprised fans when they announced that Dragon Ball Super will be getting a new movie next year, but unfortunately this announcement came without any real clue as to what we can expect to see. Making matters even more difficult is the fact that the Dragon Ball Super manga has been keeping the story going far beyond the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly with a major villain that fans would want to see animated.