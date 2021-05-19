Flash Flood Warning issued for Cameron by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 14:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cameron The National Weather Service in Brownsville has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Cameron County in deep south Texas * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 243 PM CDT, Emergency management reported flash flooding from thunderstorms producing heavy rain. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 to 0.75 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Port Of Brownsville, Cameron Park, Southmost, Downtown Brownsville, Brownsville, Lincoln Park, Rivera High School, El Jardin Elementary School, Perkins Middle School, Gonzalez Elementary School, Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport, North Brownsville Little League, Villa Pancho, Gallegos Elementary School, South Point, Lopez High School, Southmost Elementary School, Brownsville Fire Department Station Six, Brownsville Public Library Southmost Branch and Vela Middle School. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.25-0.75 INCHES IN 1 HOURalerts.weather.gov