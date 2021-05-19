newsbreak-logo
Presidential Election

President Biden drives Ford F-150 Lightning electric-truck prototype

Digital Trends
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFord isn’t quite ready to reveal the 2022 F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck, but when the president of the United States wants a test drive, how do you say no?. President Joe Biden visited Ford’s Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, the Detroit-area factory that will build the Lightning, yesterday and got behind the wheel of a camouflaged prototype of the new truck. He’s likely the first person outside of Ford to drive the Lightning and gave it a positive review.

