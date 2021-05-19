President Biden drives Ford F-150 Lightning electric-truck prototype

Wonder no more. Today, Ford Motor Company has made it official that the “Lightning” name will return as the long-hyped electric F-150 pickup truck. And it will be revealed just next week, on May 19, at the Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan. The 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning reveal will commence at 9:30 PM, EDT on that day, and will be live streamed via the Ford Facebook and YouTube channels, Twitter, national broadcast publications as well as 18 locations such as Times Square in New York City and Las Vegas Boulevard.